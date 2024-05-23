PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

DALLAS, TX – The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

The Oilers got past the Canucks in seven games to advance to the Third Round for the second time in three years, holding off Vancouver’s late push in a 3-2 victory in Game 7 on Monday. The Stars, meanwhile, are one round away from the Final for the second straight year after knocking out the defending Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche in six games.

Dallas has been idle since Friday after Matt Duchene ended their series against Colorado in double overtime of Game 6, while Edmonton will be getting the opposite treatment to what they received in Round 2 with only two days in between to recover from an emotional series against the Canucks and regroup for another seven-game battle against the top-seeded team in the Western Conference – the third straight year where they've had to face the No. 1 seed in the West.

"I think the plus and minuses are fairly obvious," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. "Sitting around for a week, your game can get a little rusty and I thought we definitely showed that maybe a little bit early in the Vancouver series.

"With us getting right back at it, guys are still in game mode. Not much time in between, but I feel like we're also rested. The coaching staff has been great with giving guys days where they need them, and I feel like we're rested and healthy and ready to roll."

The Oilers and Stars will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth time in their history, with this year’s meeting being the first time they’ve met in the postseason since the 2003 Western Conference Quarter-Finals when the Stars won the series four games to two.

Dallas has won six of the previous eight post-season series against the Oilers, including five straight playoff series dating back to Edmonton’s last win when Todd Marchant scored the OT winner in Game 7 of the 1997 Quarter-Finals.

During the regular season, the Stars won two of the three meetings with the Oilers, with Edmonton’s only win coming off the stick of Evan Bouchard 30 seconds into overtime back on Feb. 17 in a 4-3 victory. Bouchard was tied with Sam Gagner for the team-high in goals against Dallas in the regular season with two, with the defenceman amassing eight points (2G, 6A) in nine career games (regular season plus playoffs) against the Stars.