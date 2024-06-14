LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 3)

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 20 | Panthers 1, Oilers 0.

1:02: Panthers punch through to take the lead in Game 1 before the intermission. Off a turnover by Evan Bouchard at the blueline, Barkov takes the puck up the ice and sets up Gustav Forsling to make a back-door pass onto the tape of Sam Reinhart for a redirection behind Skinner.

3:10: Bobrovsky is standing tall in the Cats' create with 12 saves – including two great ones on that last Oilers' power play that made it 0-for-9 in the series for Edmonton, and 0-for-2 tonight.

5:14: After failing to convert their first man advantage, Brandon Montour is called for a careless slash after the whistle on Hyman to send Edmonton back to the power play!

10:05: Sasha Barkov throws the puck over the glass for two minutes and Edmonton's first power play of Game 3!

13:30: Connor Brown gets two chances while shorthanded to mark the best opportunities of that Cats' opening power play.

16:46: Philip Broberg gives the puck up in the defensive zone, which leads to an open look for the incoming Carter Verhaeghe that was stopped smartly by Skinner. Five shots already for Florida almost four minutes into this game.

20:00: GAME ON, OIL COUNTRY! The Stanley Cup Final is here in Edmonton for the first time in 18 years and the Oilers trail in the series 2-0, but they have two games on home ice to change that.

20:00: The first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will begin at 6:20 pm MT at Rogers Place.