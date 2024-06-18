BLOG: Skinner showcasing resiliency as Oilers rally in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, FL – The serenades of ‘Stuuuuuuu!’ are getting louder and more frequent as the Oilers close in on the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, with none bigger than the praise he received back on Saturday after making a monstrous save at a critical point in the first period of his team's lop-sided win.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner couldn’t have picked a better time to posterize his performance in Game 4 than in the opening frame, when he denied Carter Verhaeghe with a game-defining save that ultimately ended up getting buried on what was a night of many positive exploits from the Oilers in their 8-1 win over the Panthers.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper came up clutch by coming across the crease on a two-on-one to take away the Florida forward’s fluttered one-timer with a lunging chest save before he covered the puck, keeping it 2-1 after the Panthers scored 39 seconds earlier on a tip-in from Vladimir Tarasenko to cut into the Edmonton lead.

“Yeah. It was a good time to make that save, to say the least,” Skinner said. “They made a nice play and they were able to get a two-on-one. I think it was Bennett who made the pass. He made a really nice pass, made it hard on our D, and I was able to get across and make the save.

“In moments like that, you're just trying your absolute hardest just to get over and get big, and the puck was able to hit me and the rest of the game happened.”