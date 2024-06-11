LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

THIRD PERIOD

2:32: ENG for Ekblad. 4-1.

4:54: Ekman-Larsson airs the puck over the glass for a penalty. Edmonton gains a crucial power-play opportunity down two goals and they'll try six-on-four as they look for an answer.

5:53: The Oilers pull Skinner for the extra attacker.

5:53: McDavid can't capitalize on a four-on-four breakaway after Tkachuk provided the back pressure and the stick lift from between his legs.

7:34: Rodrigues redirects it through to break up Edmonton's short-handed streak of 34 straight kills. 3-1 Panthers.

9:28: Barkov takes a high hit from Draisaitl along the boards and it leads to a two-minute roughing penalty and the two-way Panthers' forward exiting the ice for concussion protocol.

16:49: Panthers pull ahead. After intercepting the puck, Bouchard gives it right back to Rodrigues who wrists it past Skinner from inside the left circle for the 2-1 lead.

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: Mikkola scores in the second period to make it 1-1 through 40 minutes, with the Panthers leading 22-7 in shots in Game 2. A pivotal 20 minutes are ahead.

2:10: STUUUUUU! Rodrigues finds Bennett coming in on the weak side and the Oilers netminder comes out to take away a golden opportunity for Florida to take the lead with his best save.

Edmonton kills off their fourth penalty of the game and has now killed off 34 in a row.

3:40: After Nugent-Hopkins hit the crossbar on the expiry of the power play, Verhaeghe comes out of the box and draws a slashing call against Bouchard in the Oilers' zone.

6:05: McDavid breaks up the ice quickly and gets tripped on his way by the skate of Carter Verhaeghe. Edmonton is 0-for-3 so far and can get that Panthers' equalizer back if the man advantage can pull through for the first time this series.

10:26: Florida scores. Lundell drops the puck to Mikkola on the rush and he fires a shot that was on edge over the left pad of Stuart Skinner. 1-1.

10:40: Shots are 14-5 for Florida as we near the midway mark of this Game 2. Both teams haven't been able to generate much offensively.

16:56: Bennett gets a wide-open pass from Stenlund in the slot while shorthanded, but he misses it wide. Each power play hasn't been sharp so far today, with the best chances coming for the penalty-killers.

19:19: Tkachuk gets called for the hook into the hands of Connor Brown as he escaped up the wall with the puck. Edmonton will be heading to the power play in 33 seconds after moving to 33 straight kills.

20:00: The second period is underway!