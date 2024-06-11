LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday between Edmonton & Florida

Edmonton Oilers v Florida Panthers - Game Two

© 2024 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers look to gain a split of the series in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 6:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck-drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers head into Game 2 looking to bring home a split

THIRD PERIOD

2:32: ENG for Ekblad. 4-1.

4:54: Ekman-Larsson airs the puck over the glass for a penalty. Edmonton gains a crucial power-play opportunity down two goals and they'll try six-on-four as they look for an answer.

5:53: The Oilers pull Skinner for the extra attacker.

5:53: McDavid can't capitalize on a four-on-four breakaway after Tkachuk provided the back pressure and the stick lift from between his legs.

7:34: Rodrigues redirects it through to break up Edmonton's short-handed streak of 34 straight kills. 3-1 Panthers.

9:28: Barkov takes a high hit from Draisaitl along the boards and it leads to a two-minute roughing penalty and the two-way Panthers' forward exiting the ice for concussion protocol.

16:49: Panthers pull ahead. After intercepting the puck, Bouchard gives it right back to Rodrigues who wrists it past Skinner from inside the left circle for the 2-1 lead.

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: Mikkola scores in the second period to make it 1-1 through 40 minutes, with the Panthers leading 22-7 in shots in Game 2. A pivotal 20 minutes are ahead.

2:10: STUUUUUU! Rodrigues finds Bennett coming in on the weak side and the Oilers netminder comes out to take away a golden opportunity for Florida to take the lead with his best save.

Edmonton kills off their fourth penalty of the game and has now killed off 34 in a row.

3:40: After Nugent-Hopkins hit the crossbar on the expiry of the power play, Verhaeghe comes out of the box and draws a slashing call against Bouchard in the Oilers' zone.

6:05: McDavid breaks up the ice quickly and gets tripped on his way by the skate of Carter Verhaeghe. Edmonton is 0-for-3 so far and can get that Panthers' equalizer back if the man advantage can pull through for the first time this series.

10:26: Florida scores. Lundell drops the puck to Mikkola on the rush and he fires a shot that was on edge over the left pad of Stuart Skinner. 1-1.

10:40: Shots are 14-5 for Florida as we near the midway mark of this Game 2. Both teams haven't been able to generate much offensively.

16:56: Bennett gets a wide-open pass from Stenlund in the slot while shorthanded, but he misses it wide. Each power play hasn't been sharp so far today, with the best chances coming for the penalty-killers.

19:19: Tkachuk gets called for the hook into the hands of Connor Brown as he escaped up the wall with the puck. Edmonton will be heading to the power play in 33 seconds after moving to 33 straight kills.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers lead 1-0 at the end of a frenetic first period where the hits were near-even and plentiful at 14-13 in favour of Florida, with the big play being a five-minute penalty kill for Edmonton after Foegele was ejected for kneeing. The kill streak can reach 33 in a row on the other side of the intermission with the final 1:14 of a power play for the Panthers left to go.

46.2: Matthew Tkachuk sells an elbowing call against Evan Bouchard to the officials to get a late power play for the Panthers.

2:25: Skinner makes a terrific save off a close chance for Aleksander Barkov to keep it a one-goal lead for the Oilers.

8:43: EKHOLM THROUGH THE FIVE-HOLE ON THE ODD-MAN RUSH! OILERS TAKE THE LEAD! McDavid made the amazing reverse pass to catch Ekholm flying through to create a two-on-one with Leon Draisaitl, electing to take the shot that trickles through the five-hole of Sergei Bobrovsky. 1-0 Oilers.

Ekholm goes five-hole on Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 Edmonton

9:02: Mattias Janmark gets the puck past Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the neutral zone and he's taken down to even it up at 4-on-4 with 3:23 left in Edmonton's major to Warren Foegele.

10:39: A knee-on-knee collision between Foegele and Luostarinen leads to a five-minute major for the Oilers' forward and his ejection from this game. Edmonton has an extended kill coming up as Luostarinen is helped to the dressing room.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse also left to the room earlier in this period for the Oilers after taking a hit in the corner, so they could be down a defenceman and a forward for the rest of this game. For now, they have a five-minute kill ahead of them to deal with first.

11:37: The Oilers aren't able to register a shot on their first man advantage.

13:50: Sam Bennett takes the first penalty of Game 2 after trying to run through Evan Bouchard as he made a breakout pass and interfering with the defenceman. The Oilers went 0-for-3 in Game 1 with the man advantage.

20:00: GAME ON IN GAME 2 OF THE FINAL! Edmonton looking to get back to a split after dropping the opener.

20:00: Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final will begin at 6:20 pm MT.

LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Henrique - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Kane
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Broberg

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 1 (Game 2)

BLOG: Desharnais draws in for Stanley Cup Final debut

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

BLOG: Blossoming Broberg gives Oilers flexibility on defence

GAME RECAP: Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (Game 1)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

TALKING POINTS: Holland & Knoblauch speak ahead of Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: Foegele fired up for potential return to lineup

BRAR'S BOOK: Perry's Presence

RELEASE: Oilers & Sportsnet announce 11-year broadcast partnership extension

RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: McDavid & Draisaitl prepared for physical Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers ready to roll on to Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers aren't about to let Stanley Cup opportunity go to waste

POST-GAME: Roloson manifests Skinner's Game 6 heroics