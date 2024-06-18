PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 5)

"He's an elite goaltender, and in the first three games he was a really big difference maker," defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "And you expect tomorrow night he's going to come out and play hard and be someone on the ice that we're going to have to solve. I'm sitting beside, for me, one of the best goalies in the League [Skinner] and he'll have a night we just talked about and come back and be kicking the next night. And so you expect it from Bobrovsky, who's also in that same level.

"We're just going to have to come out and player game. We're not going to decide how he plays tomorrow night. We're not going to decide how their team plays tomorrow night. We're not going to decide calls. We can only control what we can control, and that's the way we come out and approach this game.

"Play this game, stick to our process, and the rest will take care of itself."

As a whole, the Cats will have a lot more jump on Tuesday with the opportunity to win at home after failing to deal with the rush chances that Edmonton generated, resulting in seven of the eight goals they conceded in Game 4, while knowing they can't rely on scoring as many as they did on Saturday every night.

"I think as a team we can probably look back at Game 4 and say we were able to get into the O-zone and create opportunities," Nurse said. "There are ways to finish, so I think we could carry that. But with the playoffs, I think we've seen it just time and time again that every time that puck drops in the next game, it seems to reset everything.

"There's going to be a huge push here by the Panthers on home ice tomorrow night, and for us, we have to come out and have that same energy."