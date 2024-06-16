LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 4)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday between Edmonton & Florida

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers aim to stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final with a victory in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 6:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers will fight to stay alive in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

THIRD PERIOD

3:01: HOW ABOUT McLEOD?! He absolutely levels a loose puck top shelf from between the circles to make it 8-1.

5:49: HOLLOWAY SLIDES HOME HIS SECOND AT THE END OF AN UNREAL PASSING PLAY! McDAVID SETS A NEW NHL RECORD WITH HIS 32ND ASSIST! On a three-on-two rush, Corey Perry goes low to McDavid, who throws it across to the streaking Holloway to bury it over the sliding Stolarz for his second of the game. 7-1 Oilers.

8:08: Skinner robs Tkachuk on the lateral save! On the follow-up, Corey Perry slashes Bennett's stick in half for a penalty. Back and forth to the man advantage we've gone in this third period.

10:44: It's Edmonton's turn on the man advantage now after Aaron Ekblad is called for holding. The Oilers look to make it seven after going 1-for-2 wit the man advantage in the first two periods.

13:09: Nurse cross-checks Steven Lorentz for a penalty.

17:28: Skinner shows his moxy in that frame with a few ten-bell saves on that Panthers' power play to keep it at 6-1.

19:28: Janmark is called early in the period for hooking, giving the 'Cats their second man advantage of Game 4.

20:00: The third period has begun!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers score three more to take a 6-1 lead into the second intermission, with McDavid, Nurse and Nugent-Hopkins getting on the board – including a power-play goal that breaks up an 0-for-11 schneid for Edmonton in this series.

6:57: NUUUUUUGE CLEANS UP THE LOOSE PUCK! Draisaitl rattled the crossbar on a one-timer from his regular spot before it fell straight down and was left wide open for Nugent-Hopkins to come in from the left of the Panthers' net and shovel it in for his first of the series. 6-1 Oilers.

Nugent-Hopkins knocks home a rebound on the power play

8:25: The 'Cats lose their cool and throw hands around their own crease for two separate roughing penalties to both Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk. Edmonton goes to an extended 5-on-3 having already gone 0-for-2 tonight.

11:20: A dirty slash from Tarasenko on Brown in the neutral zone sends the Oilers to the power play. If Edmonton maintains this advantage, perhaps the best thing for them to do in Game 4 is to score a power-play goal to get it going.

15:00: DAR-NELL NURSE DELIVERS! McDavid drops it to his defenceman on the rush and it's sniped top corner on Bobrovsky to end his night with five goals allowed on 11 shots. Former Oilers goalie Anthony Stolarz is coming into this game. 5-1 Oilers!

Nurse scores Edmonton's fifth of the night to chase Bobrovsky

18:47: McDAVID FIRES IT HOME! The captain finds space in the neutral zone and gets the feed from Warren Foegele before going under the blocker for his first goal of the series! It's a 4-1 Oilers lead just over a minute into the middle frame.

McDavid snipes a short-side shot on Bobrovsky in the middle frame

20:00: The second period has begun!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: First period over! The Oilers equal their best total for goals in this Stanley Cup Final with three in the first period, receiving Janmark's second SHG of the series, a nice finish from Henrique and a response goal from Holloway to lead 3-1 through 20 minutes.

5:12: HELLO HOLLYWOOD FROM THE STANLEY CUP FINAL! Dylan dekes and finishes the pass from Leon Draisaitl to restore the two-goal lead by going under the glove of Bobrovsky and having it trickle over the line. 3-1 Oilers!

Draisaitl sets up Holloway for a highlight-reel goal to make it 3-1

\7:52: \STUUUUUUU WITH THE MASSIVE STOP! **The Oilers netminder slides across to flat-out deny Carter Verhaeghe on a two-on-one. After coming out with vigour in the first 10 minutes, they need to bear down a bit here and settle down in the defensive zone.

8:34: The Panthers are not going to roll over with the Stanley Cup in the building. Vladimir Tarasenko puts the deflection on Gustav Forsling's shot that beats Stuart Skinner to make it 2-1 after the Oilers couldn't clear the puck.

12:12: THE PASS FROM JANMARK AND THE FINISH BY HENRIQUE! THE OILERS ARE ON FIRE! Janmark shrugged off the defender on the long rim by Mattias Ekholm before the Swede made a sweet pass into the blue paint for Henrique to deflect past Bobrovsky. 2-0 Oilers!

Janmark sets up Henrique to extend the Oilers lead to 2-0

15:48: Too many men for the Panthers! Edmonton heads to their first power play after converting shorthanded on Florida's first just over a minute ago.

16:49: WHAT A GOAL BY THE SHORT-HANDED UNIT! A BIG OPENING GOAL! Connor Brown takes it up the ice on a two-on-one and puts it back into the crease from behind Sergei Bobrovsky, and Janmark comes in with the backhand and finishes it off. 1-0 Oilers.

Janmark finishes a feed from Brown shorthanded to open the scoring

18:06: Darnell Nurse clips Sam Bennett in the neutral zone for a tipping penalty. The referee originally called a five-minute major for kneeing, but upon review, it's downgraded to a minor.

20:00: GAME ON! The Oilers are looking to keep their season alive with a victory here at Rogers Place.

20:00: The first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will begin at 6:20 pm MT at Rogers Place.

Oilers fans have been rocking the Rogers Place decibel meter

LINEUP

Foegele - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Holloway
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
McLeod - Ryan - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Broberg
Kulak - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

