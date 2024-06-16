LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 4)

THIRD PERIOD

3:01: HOW ABOUT McLEOD?! He absolutely levels a loose puck top shelf from between the circles to make it 8-1.

5:49: HOLLOWAY SLIDES HOME HIS SECOND AT THE END OF AN UNREAL PASSING PLAY! McDAVID SETS A NEW NHL RECORD WITH HIS 32ND ASSIST! On a three-on-two rush, Corey Perry goes low to McDavid, who throws it across to the streaking Holloway to bury it over the sliding Stolarz for his second of the game. 7-1 Oilers.

8:08: Skinner robs Tkachuk on the lateral save! On the follow-up, Corey Perry slashes Bennett's stick in half for a penalty. Back and forth to the man advantage we've gone in this third period.

10:44: It's Edmonton's turn on the man advantage now after Aaron Ekblad is called for holding. The Oilers look to make it seven after going 1-for-2 wit the man advantage in the first two periods.

13:09: Nurse cross-checks Steven Lorentz for a penalty.

17:28: Skinner shows his moxy in that frame with a few ten-bell saves on that Panthers' power play to keep it at 6-1.

19:28: Janmark is called early in the period for hooking, giving the 'Cats their second man advantage of Game 4.

20:00: The third period has begun!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers score three more to take a 6-1 lead into the second intermission, with McDavid, Nurse and Nugent-Hopkins getting on the board – including a power-play goal that breaks up an 0-for-11 schneid for Edmonton in this series.

6:57: NUUUUUUGE CLEANS UP THE LOOSE PUCK! Draisaitl rattled the crossbar on a one-timer from his regular spot before it fell straight down and was left wide open for Nugent-Hopkins to come in from the left of the Panthers' net and shovel it in for his first of the series. 6-1 Oilers.