GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 3 (Game 5)

McDavid posts two goals & two assists as the Oilers force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final back in Edmonton after defeating the Panthers 5-3 on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena

2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

© 2024 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – Draggin' the Cats back to Alberta.

The Edmonton Oilers wouldn't be denied their opportunity to bring the Stanley Cup Final back to Oil Country after they defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Tuesday night in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena, keeping the hardware in the case for another night after Connor McDavid put in a legendary performance with two goals and two assists to help the Blue & Orange stave off elimination for the second straight game.

The Oilers captain served up both of his assists with the man advantage, including a magical move and terrific pass to Corey Perry at the back door during the second period for his first of the playoffs that made it 4-1 before the Panthers fought their way back with the next two goals to set up a crazy final minute with the Florida net empty.

Mattias Janmark hit the post on the empty net before Matthew Tkachuk made a diving goal-line clearance to take away an empty-netter for Evan Bouchard, but the captain corralled the loose puck and fired it into the yawning cage for his 42nd point of the 2024 playoffs that secured the Blue & Orange their 5-3 victory.

The captain's four-point night leaves him five points off of setting the new NHL record for points in a single playoff, while Evan Bouchard contributed three helpers in the win to pass Paul Coffey for the most points by a defenceman in a single post-season campaign (26).

Winger Connor Brown potted his second short-handed goal of the playoffs to open the scoring just over five minutes into the first period, while the Oilers' power play went 2-for-5 on the night, including Zach Hyman getting his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final on a deflection early in the middle frame.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 29-of-32 shots to help maintain Edmonton's unbeaten record in elimination games in these playoffs (4-0), along with the netminder improving to 9-0 in Games 4-7 in the 2024 postseason with a sub 2.00 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

The Oilers will head home for Game 6 on Friday in front of their incredible fans, who'll make Rogers Place and ICE District deafening experience for the Panthers when Edmonton tries to send the series back to Sunrise for Game 7.

Watch the recap of Tuesday's Game 5 Oilers victory in Florida

FIRST PERIOD

An early advantage for the Oilers inside the hostile territory of Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday wouldn't have worked out the way it did without the clutch contributions of Stuart Skinner in the first minute of Game 5, making a confident chest stop on Sam Reinhart in the left circle before he was sliding across the crease to the other circle over a half-minute later to take away a golden opportunity for Aaron Ekblad at the opposite dot with a statement glove save.

The Edmonton product's prowess between the pipes would continue to be critical as the Oilers aimed to extend their unbeaten streak this season in elimination games to 4-0, with his side having little to no room for error after handing Florida a three-games-to-none lead right out of the gate in the Stanley Cup Final.

Then, there's Connor Brown and the infallible Oilers' penalty kill.

Brown scores on a shorthanded breakaway to open the scoring

The Panthers' push on home ice with the Stanley Cup in the building came early and often in Game 5, continuing with an early power play before the five-minute mark after Brett Kulak was called for high-sticking. The Oilers had their dynamic short-handed duo of Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown manning the top of the zone, and the pressure coming up the wall from the Swede forced the Panthers into making a mistake on a D-to-D pass.

As the puck came across, Brown got a piece of it to send the puck out of the zone to begin a foot race against Aleksander Barkov that the winger won, leading to a breakaway that the 30-year-old slid around the outstretched right pad of Sergei Bobrovsky for the opening goal and Edmonton's second SHG of the series at 14:30 of the frame.

It was the second straight game where the Oilers opened the scoring with a short-handed marker, making them the first team since the '91 Pittsburgh Penguins to register a SHG in back-to-back games of a Cup Final. With his second of the postseason and his first-career post-season shortie, Brown now has three short-handed points in these playoffs (1G, 2A).

Stuart talks to the media after making 29 saves in Tuesday's win

SECOND PERIOD

The offence came pouring in from both sides during the middle frame, but the Blue & Orange's unflappable leader Connor McDavid and their unshakable power play found a way to produce when it mattered to give the Oilers a 4-2 lead through two periods of Game 5.

McDavid recorded a goal and two assists in the second period – including a magical even-strength goal – to reach 41 points this season and pull within six points of setting a new NHL post-season record.

The captain got the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's power-play deflection that came 1:58 into the period on a carry-over penalty to Niko Mikkola that he earned in the dying moments of the first period. McDavid caught Bobrovsky slacking just over three minutes later when he banked his seventh of the playoffs off the netminder's left skate to give his team a 3-0 lead, silencing the crowd inside Amerant Bank Arena.

McDavid sneaks a low shot through Bobrovsky's pads to make it 3-0

The Cats couldn't be expected to go quietly, and a failed clearance by Dylan Holloway near the blueline and a blown tire from Philip Broberg led to Evan Rodrigues dishing a pass down to an open Matthew Tkachuk, who beat Skinner over the glove to cut into the Oilers' lead less than two minutes after they made it a three-goal game.

There was still plenty of magic left in the mitts of McDavid, who then orchestrated an incredible move through the legs of a Panthers' defenceman as a power play expired before he dished it to the back door for the oncoming Corey Perry to put away, with Bouchard making the first pass to pick up his third assist of the game and pass his Assistant Coach Paul Coffey (1985) for the most assists by a defenceman in single postseason in NHL history with 26.

Edmonton's jubilation over another three-goal lead would last only 14 seconds, however, before the Panthers found a response on a goalmouth scramble inside the Oilers' crease that went down as Rodrigues' goal after inadvertently going off the glove of Darnell Nurse and over the goal line.

McDavid makes a magnificent move & sets up Perry in front

THIRD PERIOD

Just 20 more miles to drag this Stanley Cup Final back to Oil Country.

It would not come easy.

At 15:56 of the third period, the Panthers turned a hard forecheck led by Tkachuk below the goal line into a wide-open one-timer for defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson that he wired top shelf beyond Skinner, making it 4-3 and setting up a nail-biting final few minutes for the Oilers.

With the net empty, Janmark pushed the puck off the post before Matthew Tkachuk made a desperation goal-line clearance soon after to keep the Panthers' behind by only one goal as time dwindled down, but McDavid was there to collect the puck and fire it into the empty net, securing the Oilers their 5-3 victory in Game 5.

Kris addresses the media following Tuesday's Game 5 victory

