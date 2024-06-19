GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 3 (Game 5)

SUNRISE, FL – Draggin' the Cats back to Alberta.

The Edmonton Oilers wouldn't be denied their opportunity to bring the Stanley Cup Final back to Oil Country after they defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Tuesday night in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena, keeping the hardware in the case for another night after Connor McDavid put in a legendary performance with two goals and two assists to help the Blue & Orange stave off elimination for the second straight game.

The Oilers captain served up both of his assists with the man advantage, including a magical move and terrific pass to Corey Perry at the back door during the second period for his first of the playoffs that made it 4-1 before the Panthers fought their way back with the next two goals to set up a crazy final minute with the Florida net empty.

Mattias Janmark hit the post on the empty net before Matthew Tkachuk made a diving goal-line clearance to take away an empty-netter for Evan Bouchard, but the captain corralled the loose puck and fired it into the yawning cage for his 42nd point of the 2024 playoffs that secured the Blue & Orange their 5-3 victory.

The captain's four-point night leaves him five points off of setting the new NHL record for points in a single playoff, while Evan Bouchard contributed three helpers in the win to pass Paul Coffey for the most points by a defenceman in a single post-season campaign (26).

Winger Connor Brown potted his second short-handed goal of the playoffs to open the scoring just over five minutes into the first period, while the Oilers' power play went 2-for-5 on the night, including Zach Hyman getting his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final on a deflection early in the middle frame.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 29-of-32 shots to help maintain Edmonton's unbeaten record in elimination games in these playoffs (4-0), along with the netminder improving to 9-0 in Games 4-7 in the 2024 postseason with a sub 2.00 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

The Oilers will head home for Game 6 on Friday in front of their incredible fans, who'll make Rogers Place and ICE District deafening experience for the Panthers when Edmonton tries to send the series back to Sunrise for Game 7.