BLOG: Desharnais draws in for Stanley Cup Final debut

SUNRISE, FL – Vinny is inny for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Desharnais draws in on the Oilers back end in place of Cody Ceci, making his return to the lineup after being the odd man out for the final three games of the Western Conference Final vs. Dallas and Saturday's opening matchup of the championship round.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said he hopes the towering blueliner can provide a boost.

"Vinny has been played very well for us this year, whether it's been through the playoffs or regular season," the bench boss said. "We have a lot of confidence in him. He can move the puck out. He's a big defender. We've inserted some new bodies, new life into our lineup, throughout the playoffs, and it's paid off. So we've got an excellent, capable person who hasn't been playing the last few games and we feel that he can help us."