PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 4)

The Oilers aren’t looking past the next 60 minutes on Saturday night and will be focused solely on winning the next game when the puck drops on Game 4 to live to fight another day in the Stanley Cup Final, with the belief in the locker room being they’ve played well enough across the previous three games to earn better than what their current predicament suggests being one loss away from elimination.

Knowing where their team has come from this long and arduous campaign – starting the year 2-9-1 and stringing together a franchise-record 16-game win streak before erasing 3-2 and 2-1 deficits in the playoffs against Vancouver and Dallas – they've developed a sense of confidence within the dressing room knowing they can rise to the occasion when adversity presents itself.

Saturday will be the biggest test of this theory; for some players, it will be the biggest challenge of their careers.

"All that's on my mind right now is how we win a game tomorrow," Mattias Ekholm, who's been in this position before as a member of the 2017 Nashville Predators, said. "I can bring out all the clichés of 'It's one game at a time' and all that good stuff, but that's really what it is at this point."

"I feel like through three games, have we deserved to win a game? I think so. I think we've played two, at least pretty good games, but it hasn't happened for us," Ekholm continued. "Still, it's four games. That's all it is. We had [win streaks] of eight games and 16 games during the regular season. We won three straight against Dallas, so we can do it. It's a matter of just finding that first win and going from there."