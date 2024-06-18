BLOG: Oilers staying loose ahead of chance to drag Stanley Cup Final back to Edmonton

SUNRISE, FL – Drag 'em back to Alberta.

Despite the scenario, it's all smiles in the Stanley Cup Final for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday as they get set to battle against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Game 5 and try to win one game to send the series back home to Oil Country for the chance at yet another opportunity.

During his morning media availability this morning, winger Dylan Holloway needed only to look to his left for his answer to the media after being asked about who helps keep the mood light in the dressing room despite the Oilers facing such a tall task in the Stanley Cup Final.

When you see a grin like Ryan McLeod’s staring back at you, how can't you smile back?

“I think it's definitely big for us to try and keep it light,” Holloway said. “You never want to get too wound up. You’ve got to keep it loose. I think we got a bunch of guys in the room that do that. Clouder's a good example of a guy who keeps it loose, and other guys like Brownie and Picks are great too.”

“He does it all. He cracks jokes. He chirps guys. He'll be sitting on the bench and he'll be chirping guys, so it's kind of funny. He keeps it loose. It definitely takes the pressure off.”