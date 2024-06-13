PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 3)

SUNRISE, FL – The Edmonton Oilers will be making their final roster decisions for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final closer to puck drop on Thursday night, says Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

"You're going to have to wait and find out," the bench boss said during his pre-game media availability.

Based on Knoblauch's comments following Wednesday's practice at Rogers Place, the Oilers are expected to have Darnell Nurse in the lineup despite their defenceman being limited to only 4:20 of ice time in his team's 4-1 defeat in Game 2 on Monday.

Ben Gleason was a fill-in for Nurse on the second defensive pairing next to Vincent Desharnais at yesterday's practice after Nurse was a non-participant during the skate before Coach Knoblauch said that he expects him to be ready to play when the Stanley Cup Final returns to Oil Country on Thursday night.

"For him not to play a game, he needs a lot to be sidelined," Desharnais said. "But he's a great leader for us on and off the ice. He's going to eat some big minutes. He's great on the PK. He's going to eat some pucks. He's not afraid to sacrifice, but hopefully, he'll be good to play tonight.