PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

This will be the first time Ceci has been scratched in three playoff runs with the Oilers, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch commented on the difficult decision.

"It's not easy," he said. "You've got a player that's been a big part of our team and has played very well, and we've had those difficult decisions with other players throughout the playoffs.

"We feel that this is something that's going to help our team and maybe it's not fair for Cody coming out of the lineup or whoever it was in the past, but we feel that the lineup changes that we are making – either we're adding more speed, more size, more scoring, a penalty killer, whatever it is – we feel that slight advantage or that change is going to help us move forward. And there's going to be a time where Cody's back in the lineup because we need what he brings."

The Ceci-for-Desharnais swap is the latest instance of the Oilers maximizing their playoff roster.

"We've got great depth," Connor McDavid said. "We've got 16-17 NHL forwards and probably eight NHL d-men, so there's going to be lineup changes. Kris has made and the coaching staff have made some different decisions along the way, and everybody's done a great job of stepping in and contributing.

"And guys who have gone out have stayed ready and jumped back in and helped just the same. We've got great depth, and it's unfortunate that guys have to not play some games, but everybody's pulling on the rope here. Everybody understands where we're at."