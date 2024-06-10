PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

SUNRISE, FL – The Oilers will be making lineup changes for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, based on the formations they deployed during Monday's morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena.
After dropping the opening matchup 3-0 on Saturday as they were unable to get any of their 32 shots on goal past Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, the forward lines are expected to be tweaked slightly, while Vincent Desharnais will be slotting in for Cody Ceci on defence.
Evander Kane was absent from morning skate, with Adam Henrique skating on the left side of Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway on the right, while Sam Carrick was at centre on a line with Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown. Despite not skating, Kane said he expects to be in the lineup.
"I'm excited about tonight's game and responding from Game 1," he told the media.