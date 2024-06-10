PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena

GettyImages-2156526857
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – The Oilers will be making lineup changes for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, based on the formations they deployed during Monday's morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena.

After dropping the opening matchup 3-0 on Saturday as they were unable to get any of their 32 shots on goal past Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, the forward lines are expected to be tweaked slightly, while Vincent Desharnais will be slotting in for Cody Ceci on defence.

Evander Kane was absent from morning skate, with Adam Henrique skating on the left side of Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway on the right, while Sam Carrick was at centre on a line with Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown. Despite not skating, Kane said he expects to be in the lineup.

"I'm excited about tonight's game and responding from Game 1," he told the media.

Evander & Connor talk ahead of Game 2 against the Panthers

This will be the first time Ceci has been scratched in three playoff runs with the Oilers, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch commented on the difficult decision.

"It's not easy," he said. "You've got a player that's been a big part of our team and has played very well, and we've had those difficult decisions with other players throughout the playoffs.

"We feel that this is something that's going to help our team and maybe it's not fair for Cody coming out of the lineup or whoever it was in the past, but we feel that the lineup changes that we are making – either we're adding more speed, more size, more scoring, a penalty killer, whatever it is – we feel that slight advantage or that change is going to help us move forward. And there's going to be a time where Cody's back in the lineup because we need what he brings."

The Ceci-for-Desharnais swap is the latest instance of the Oilers maximizing their playoff roster.

"We've got great depth," Connor McDavid said. "We've got 16-17 NHL forwards and probably eight NHL d-men, so there's going to be lineup changes. Kris has made and the coaching staff have made some different decisions along the way, and everybody's done a great job of stepping in and contributing.

"And guys who have gone out have stayed ready and jumped back in and helped just the same. We've got great depth, and it's unfortunate that guys have to not play some games, but everybody's pulling on the rope here. Everybody understands where we're at."

Kris discusses Oilers lineup changes with the media in Florida

View the Oilers morning skate lines ahead of Game 2 vs. Florida:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Henrique - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Carrick - Brown
(did not skate: Kane)

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Broberg - Kulak
Kemp - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

BLOG: Blossoming Broberg gives Oilers flexibility on defence

GAME RECAP: Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (Game 1)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

TALKING POINTS: Holland & Knoblauch speak ahead of Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: Foegele fired up for potential return to lineup

BRAR'S BOOK: Perry's Presence

RELEASE: Oilers & Sportsnet announce 11-year broadcast partnership extension

RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: McDavid & Draisaitl prepared for physical Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers ready to roll on to Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers aren't about to let Stanley Cup opportunity go to waste

POST-GAME: Roloson manifests Skinner's Game 6 heroics

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Stars 1 (Game 6)

RELEASE: Oilers to play Panthers for 2024 Stanley Cup

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)