LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 5)

FIRST PERIOD

15:13: Kulak gets his stick up high on Kevin Stenlund for the game's first penalty. The Panthers are pressing early.

18:26: WHAT A SAVE BY SKINNER! The chance opens up for Aaron Ekblad in the right circle and he commits robbery on the Panthers' blueliner. That's two terrific stops for the goalie after he ate up Reinhart's first-minute chance from the other circle.

20:00: GAME ON IN SUNRISE! The story of the Oilers' comeback continues tonight in Game 5. It's a battle of the third lines to begin this elimination scenario once again for the Oilers with the Stanley Cup in the building.

20:00: The teams are out of the dressing rooms as we count down the minutes to the start of Game 5.

20:00: Warmups are underway at Amerant Bank Arena. The Oilers will be going with the same lineup and defence pairings tonight that got them the 8-1 win in Game 4 based on line rushes. Stuart Skinner is of course in the starter's net, along with Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida. Ryan Lomberg comes in for Steven Lorentz as the only lineup change for Florida.