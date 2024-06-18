LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 5)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday between Edmonton & Florida

2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Two

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers head to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Tuesday night for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 6:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Brown & the Oilers look to drag the Panthers back to Alberta

FIRST PERIOD

15:13: Kulak gets his stick up high on Kevin Stenlund for the game's first penalty. The Panthers are pressing early.

18:26: WHAT A SAVE BY SKINNER! The chance opens up for Aaron Ekblad in the right circle and he commits robbery on the Panthers' blueliner. That's two terrific stops for the goalie after he ate up Reinhart's first-minute chance from the other circle.

20:00: GAME ON IN SUNRISE! The story of the Oilers' comeback continues tonight in Game 5. It's a battle of the third lines to begin this elimination scenario once again for the Oilers with the Stanley Cup in the building.

20:00: The teams are out of the dressing rooms as we count down the minutes to the start of Game 5.

20:00: Warmups are underway at Amerant Bank Arena. The Oilers will be going with the same lineup and defence pairings tonight that got them the 8-1 win in Game 4 based on line rushes. Stuart Skinner is of course in the starter's net, along with Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida. Ryan Lomberg comes in for Steven Lorentz as the only lineup change for Florida.

20:00: The first period of Game 5 on Tuesday night will begin at 8:20 pm MT.

Connor talks to the media on Tuesday morning before Game 5

LINEUP

Foegele - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Holloway
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
McLeod - Ryan - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Broberg
Kulak - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

