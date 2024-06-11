GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 1 (Game 2)

SUNRISE, FL – The Oilers will need to put the "you're not in trouble in a series until you lose at home" theory to the test this week as they dropped Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 3-1 to the Panthers on Monday and will head back to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 facing a 2-0 deficit.

After scoring in Game 1, Evan Rodrigues found the back of the net twice in Game 2, while Sergei Bobrovsky followed up his 32-save shutout with 18 stops between the Panthers pipes.

Mattias Ekholm made it 1-0 Oilers in the opening frame, but the home side scored four unanswered goals to come away with the victory as they defended home ice to open the championship.

"It's not ideal, but we have two games at home," Zach Hyman said after Monday's loss. "You've got to take care of business at home, and they just did that at home. Now it's our job to go back to Edmonton and win two – and it starts with one."

Despite the series deficit and the tough task ahead, Edmonton's leader shared plenty of optimism.

"It's exciting," Connor McDavid said. "It's another opportunity for our group to come together and dig our way out. It's supposed to be hard, it's supposed to be difficult, and I'm excited to see what our group's made of. I'm excited to see us fight through adversity and I'm looking forward to people doubting us again. We're good with our backs against the wall."