RELEASE: McDavid sets NHL record for assists in single playoffs

EDMONTON, AB – Step aside, Great One, this record belongs to Captain Connor.

McDavid made Stanley Cup Playoffs history on Saturday during Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, setting a new NHL mark for assists in a single post-season run with his 32nd.

The Oilers captain collected a trio of helpers during the team's first victory of the series, assisting on a pair of goals in the middle frame and one more in the third to set the new record.

Wayne Gretzky recorded 31 during the 1988 playoffs en route to Edmonton's fourth Stanley Cup title, and he also had 30 three years earlier when the Oilers captured their second championship.