RELEASE: McDavid sets NHL record for assists in single playoffs

The Oilers captain collects a trio of helpers during Saturday's Game 4 victory over the Florida Panthers to give him 32 in 22 games this post-season

GettyImages-2157762655

EDMONTON, AB – Step aside, Great One, this record belongs to Captain Connor.

McDavid made Stanley Cup Playoffs history on Saturday during Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, setting a new NHL mark for assists in a single post-season run with his 32nd.

The Oilers captain collected a trio of helpers during the team's first victory of the series, assisting on a pair of goals in the middle frame and one more in the third to set the new record.

Wayne Gretzky recorded 31 during the 1988 playoffs en route to Edmonton's fourth Stanley Cup title, and he also had 30 three years earlier when the Oilers captured their second championship.

Holloway scores his second while McDavid sets assists record

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Panthers 1 (Game 4)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 3)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 3)

BLOG: Oilers eager to deliver Stanley Cup Final response in front of home crowd

GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 1 (Game 2)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

BLOG: Desharnais draws in for Stanley Cup Final debut

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

BLOG: Blossoming Broberg gives Oilers flexibility on defence

GAME RECAP: Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (Game 1)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)