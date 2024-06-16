GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Panthers 1 (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – Never count the Blue & Orange out.

The Edmonton Oilers stayed alive in the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night at Rogers Place with a storied 8-1 victory over the Florida Panthers, receiving two goals and an assist from forward Dylan Holloway and a historic four-point night from captain Connor McDavid to send the series back to Sunrise down three games to one.

McDavid set a new NHL record for assists in a single playoff with his 32nd helper after setting up Holloway for his second goal of the game with over five minutes left in the third period, making it 7-1 before Ryan McLeod capped off an incredible evening with their eighth tally of the night to condemn the Panthers to their heaviest defeat of the 2023-24 campaign with the Stanley Cup in the building.

Saturday night's crushing of the Cats began early in the first period for the Oilers after Mattias Janmark finished off his second shorthanded goal of the postseason that was assisted by Connor Brown only 3:11 into the contest, with the Swedish forward finishing with a goal and an assist in Edmonton's emphatic Game 4 victory.

Edmonton's depth dominated during a three-goal first period that set the tone at 3-1 through 20 minutes before the stars in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse all found the stat sheet in the middle frame – including their team's first power-play goal of the series that made it 6-1 entering the third period.

Over the final 20 minutes, goaltender Stuart Skinner locked it down to finish the night with 32 saves, while Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky tanked his save percentage after allowing five goals on 16 shots before being pulled in the second period following Nurse's snipe just under five minutes into the stanza.

"I think it's one win. It's one win closer. The mentality is the same," Hyman said. "I think the belief is the same, but it's nice to go do it and get a win and get a couple past this goalie to show we can do it and put a little bit of doubt on the other side. So it's a good win."

Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Oilers will head back to the Sunshine State to try and do it all over again in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

"It's just one win, that's all it is," McDavid said. "It doesn't matter if you score eight or you score one, it's just one win and we have to go to Florida and do a job and drag them back to Alberta."