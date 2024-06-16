GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Panthers 1 (Game 4)

The Oilers score eight goals in an 8-1 victory over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday to send the series back to Sunrise for Game 5 on Tuesday night

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

EDMONTON, AB – Never count the Blue & Orange out.

The Edmonton Oilers stayed alive in the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night at Rogers Place with a storied 8-1 victory over the Florida Panthers, receiving two goals and an assist from forward Dylan Holloway and a historic four-point night from captain Connor McDavid to send the series back to Sunrise down three games to one.

McDavid set a new NHL record for assists in a single playoff with his 32nd helper after setting up Holloway for his second goal of the game with over five minutes left in the third period, making it 7-1 before Ryan McLeod capped off an incredible evening with their eighth tally of the night to condemn the Panthers to their heaviest defeat of the 2023-24 campaign with the Stanley Cup in the building.

Saturday night's crushing of the Cats began early in the first period for the Oilers after Mattias Janmark finished off his second shorthanded goal of the postseason that was assisted by Connor Brown only 3:11 into the contest, with the Swedish forward finishing with a goal and an assist in Edmonton's emphatic Game 4 victory.

Edmonton's depth dominated during a three-goal first period that set the tone at 3-1 through 20 minutes before the stars in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse all found the stat sheet in the middle frame – including their team's first power-play goal of the series that made it 6-1 entering the third period.

Over the final 20 minutes, goaltender Stuart Skinner locked it down to finish the night with 32 saves, while Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky tanked his save percentage after allowing five goals on 16 shots before being pulled in the second period following Nurse's snipe just under five minutes into the stanza.

"I think it's one win. It's one win closer. The mentality is the same," Hyman said. "I think the belief is the same, but it's nice to go do it and get a win and get a couple past this goalie to show we can do it and put a little bit of doubt on the other side. So it's a good win."

Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Oilers will head back to the Sunshine State to try and do it all over again in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

"It's just one win, that's all it is," McDavid said. "It doesn't matter if you score eight or you score one, it's just one win and we have to go to Florida and do a job and drag them back to Alberta."

Watch the recap of the Oilers 8-1 win in Game 4 of the Cup Final

FIRST PERIOD

“Keep cheering. Just keep cheering.”

“It's not over ‘til it's over.”

The words of the Oilers captain following Game 3 on Thursday couldn’t have been encapsulated better than they were during one of the loudest periods that Rogers Place has ever experienced tonight. The captain would have a big part to play as the night progressed towards an unforgettable evening, but the depth delivered early to help build momentum for their team.

The Oilers scored three times to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission with every drop of momentum falling in their favour, beginning with an exceptional short-handed effort provided by the duo of Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark to record their second SHG of the 2024 playoffs.

Janmark finishes a feed from Brown shorthanded to open the scoring

Brown made a great play at the blueline to clear the puck and send him and Janmark down on the ice on a two-on-one where Brown out-waited Bobrovsky before putting the puck back in front from behind the goal line for his Swedish linemate to backhand the opening goal off a Florida defender and into the back of the net only 3:11 into the first period.

It was Edmonton’s second SHG of the postseason, with both of those coming from the contributions of both Brown and Janmark, with the Swede becoming the first Oiler since Todd Marchant in 1997 to score two shorties in a single playoff campaign.

Janmark sets up Henrique to extend the Oilers lead to 2-0

The duo’s other linemate in Adam Henrique got in on the action over four and a half minutes later at even strength by barrelling into the blue paint to intercept Janmark’s back-hand pass and deflect his third of the playoffs past Bobrovsky for the 2-0 advantage.

"I thought Janny, Brownie, and Rico, that line was phenomenal," Hyman said. "Janny and Brownie have been phenomenal on the kill and just another timely goal to get the crowd into it. You don't win without everybody, and on any given night, it can be somebody else. That's how teams win is with everybody contributing, and tonight, you see what happens when everybody's feeling well and playing their game. I think every single person played well tonight, and we got the result."

Vladimir Tarasenko got one back for the Cats on the other side of the mid-way mark of the frame, but it was Dylan Holloway who restored the two-goal lead before the intermission after he accepted Draisaitl’s feed with speed before beating Bobrovsky under the glove, matching Edmonton’s best single-game total in the Cup Final in Saturday’s opening period.

Draisaitl sets up Holloway for a highlight-reel goal to make it 3-1

SECOND PERIOD

After the depth delivered in the opening frame, it was time for the big guns to come out firing – starting with their enigmatic captain Connor McDavid.

The moment Oilers fans had been waiting for all series to see their team’s leader get on the scoresheet finally arrived when Warren Foegele, who was elevated to the top line for Saturday’s tilt, connected on a pass to McDavid as he flew through the neutral zone before he beat Bobrovsky with a perfect shot under his blocker only 1:13 into the period.

McDavid snipes a short-side shot on Bobrovsky in the middle frame

With his team-leading 35th point of the playoffs, McDavid has now posted a point in all but five games this postseason and would soon be on his way to picking up his 10th multi-point game.

McDavid notched his first assist of the period by setting up Nurse in the slot for an unbeatable wrist shot to the top corner on Bobrovsky’s blocker side that spelled the end to the Russian’s night, with his .953 save percentage through the first three games of the series taking a dent after allowing five goals on 16 shots (.688 SV%).

Nurse scores Edmonton's fifth of the night to chase Bobrovsky

With the result looking like it’d be out of reach for the Panthers, perhaps the best possible takeaway left for the Blue & Orange was to break the series-long schneid on the power play.

The Oilers failed to convert their first of two power plays in the second period before they were back on the man advantage for an extended five-on-three with Bennett and Tkachuk in the box for roughing. Leon Draisaitl unleashed a one-timer from his regular spot in the right circle that struck the crossbar and dropped down into the crease for Nugent-Hopkins to come in from the hashmarks and push it over the line to make it 6-1.

"I think we've had lots of looks over the first four games and certainly created enough to have a couple go in, but it's just not the way the game works sometimes and I'm just proud of the way we always stick with it and continue to work at it and stay work-based," Draisaitl said. "Hopefully we can build off that."

McDavid matched Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record for the most assists in a single postseason, but it looked like the Oilers – and their captain – weren’t done there.

"I guess it is [special]," McDavid said. "Obviously it's not the focus with where we're at, but it's not lost on me. You know what he means to the game."

Nugent-Hopkins knocks home a rebound on the power play

THIRD PERIOD

The final frame featured the Oilers and Panthers jockeying back and forth on the power play, with Skinner shining between the pipes for Edmonton with a pair of exceptional stops while shorthanded to stem the early tide in the period.

From there, the Oilers went back on the offensive, and it was a historic assist for McDavid to create the 7-1 goal and Dylan Holloway’s second of Game 4 at the end of an incredible passing play that began on the stick of Corey Perry.

Holloway scores his second while McDavid sets assists record

The 39-year-old veteran of five Stanley Cup Finals sent the puck down low to McDavid on a three-on-two for the captain to send a pass to the far side for the streaking Holloway to make it seven, signalling a new NHL record for the most assists in a single season for the Oilers captain with his 32nd helper, surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

Before the final buzzer, Edmonton would make it eight on an unstoppable blast from Ryan McLeod, who teed up a loose puck in between the circles that he sent top shelf on Stolarz to cap off an evening in ICE District on Saturday that we won’t soon forget.

The Oilers go back to Sunrise for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena, trailing 3-1 in the series.

McLeod closes out Edmonton's 8-1 offensive onslaught in Game 4

