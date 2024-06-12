BLOG: Oilers eager to deliver Stanley Cup Final response in front of home crowd

EDMONTON, AB – The Stanley Cup Final has arrived in Oil Country, and it will take everyone to get this thing back to even.

For the Oilers players and coaches, they couldn't be more pumped to have their local support behind them for their opportunity over the next two games to respond on home ice.

"We're all so excited for the moment tomorrow, and this city gives their heart and soul to this team and we're excited to play in front of them," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

With a few missing players and a handful of lineup changes, the Oilers practiced at Rogers Place on Wednesday for the first time at home in the Stanley Cup Final as they look to even things up against the Panthers in Game 3 on Thursday.

The Oilers trail 2-0 in the series and will need all the extra help they can get from the raucous environment inside Rogers Place to make the most of their home environment and claim both games on home ice in the same way that the Panthers did in Games 1 & 2, along with the hope that a few questionable players because to injury will be able to recover in time for puck drop on the first Stanley Cup Final game in Edmonton since June 7, 2006 – 18 years ago.

"It's exciting to play in the Stanley Cup Final and play in front of your home fans – especially fans as passionate as the ones we have here," Connor McDavid said. "I know they're excited. We'll be excited as well. We could use our energy, for sure."