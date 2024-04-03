PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

The Oilers finish a two-game trip on Wednesday at American Airlines Center against the Stars

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

The Edmonton Oilers conclude a quick two-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 7:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

The Oilers dropped a 3-2 OT decision on Monday night in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

DALLAS, TX – Following their 3-2 overtime loss in St. Louis on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers head to American Airlines Center on Wednesday night looking to finish off a two-game road trip with a victory against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers have picked up points in four straight games (3-0-1) after having their three-game win streak snapped on Monday by the Blues. Brandon Saad scored 2:09 into overtime to help St. Louis gain ground in the Wild Card race, while the Oilers were left five points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the Pacific Division lead following the defeat.

"I think we lost momentum in the second period. I think we gained it back in the third, and then in overtime, I thought we just kind of made a mistake and I wasn't able to bail a guy out," said Stuart Skinner, who made 26 saves. "And that's work for everyone to do, I honestly think the way the game went, we gave up a couple of odd-man rushes that kind of took us apart – especially for them to get the lead in the third period.

"But besides that, we showed our maturity. We came back. I didn't get a shot for the rest of the period after that goal, and then we got back 2-2 and got a point out of it. So a lot of credit goes out to the guys in front of me and how hard they battled just to get a point."

Stuart addresses the media following Monday's overtime defeat

Leon Draisaitl scored his 39th goal of the season in the third period of Monday’s loss and is now sitting on 99 points – one point shy of his fifth 100-point season – while an assist for Connor McDavid left the Oilers captain three short of becoming the fourth different player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a season.

McDavid is coming off being named the NHL's First Star of the Month with seven goals and 24 assists last month, becoming the first player to record 31 points in March since Jaromir Jagr with Pittsburgh in 2000-01.

It was Edmonton’s eighth loss by one goal this season and their fifth road defeat in their last seven away from Rogers Place after winning the previous four in a row. The Oilers now take on the Stars who’ve played in 37 one-goal games, going 21-7-9 in those matches this season.

After having just played St. Louis and their five separate 20+ goalscorers, Dallas leads the League by having seven different players with 20 goals this season. If Jamie Benn can score two more goals, he'd become the eighth on the list to make it a franchise first for the Stars.

Speaking of potential firsts, the Stars can win their eighth straight game for the first time in franchise history (single season) on Wednesday after having won their previous seven in a row, outscoring their opponents 29-11.

Since Feb. 29, the Stars have won 10 of 12 games to keep them in the race for the President’s Trophy as they currently trail the Rangers by one point with seven games remaining.

The road team has won both games of the season series between the Oilers and Stars by 4-3 scorelines, with Evan Bouchard scoring twice – including the overtime winner – in their last meeting back on Feb. 17 in Dallas.

