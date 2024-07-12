RELEASE: McDavid wins ESPY award for Best NHL Player

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid beat out fellow superstars Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov for the Best NHL Player award at ESPN's ESPYS on Thursday.

The Oilers captain scored more points than any other player during the 2023-24 regular season and 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs combined, recording 32 goals and 100 assists in 76 games during the year, followed by eight goals and 34 assists in 25 post-season appearances to lead Edmonton to the Western Conference championship.

This was McDavid's third consecutive Best NHL Player win at the ESPYS.

He was also a finalist in the Best Athlete, Men's Sports category alongside golfer Scottie Scheffler, baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who captured the honour for the second year in a row.