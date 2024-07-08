BLOG: Chaulk, McCambridge to return behind Condors bench in '24-25

Chaulk to remain head coach of Condors for third season with McCambridge as his assistant; goaltending coach Rodrigue & assistant DiCasmirro to pursue other opportunities

53561484957_e7cd7a8a0f_4k
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

BAKERSFIELD, CA – The Bakersfield Condors announced the extensions of Head Coach Colin Chaulk and Assistant Coach Keith McCambridge on Monday, along with the re-signing of Video Coordinator Kris Horn for the upcoming 2024-25 AHL season.

Goaltending Coach Sylvain 'Sly' Rodrigue and Assistant Coach Nate DiCasmirro agreed to mutually part ways with the Condors to pursue other opportunities, and the replacement process to fill the two vacancies is underway.

After first arriving as an assistant coach in '21-22, Chaulk was promoted mid-season and will enter his third full year as bench boss for Bakersfield, where guiding the Condors to a 95-70-13 (.570) record and three consecutive post-season appearances – including their first series sweep over the Abbotsford Canucks in 2022.

The Condors had the fifth-best power play (20.9 percent) under Chaulk's leadership in '23-24, Bakersfield's highest return with the man advantage in their nine seasons as an AHL franchise.

A total of 10 Condors' alumni who played under Chaulk appeared for the Oilers over their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this past season, including 2020 first-round pick Dylan Holloway, who scored five goals in 16 post-season appearances, and more forwards like James Hamblin and Raphael Lavoie.

Following a cult-status career with Edmonton's now minor-league affiliate in the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, the Toronto, Ont. product began coaching with the Kalamazoo Wings in 2013 before taking the role of head coach with the Brampton Beast from 2015-19.

Chaulk made the coaching jump to the AHL with the Belleville Senators in 2019-20 before moving to California to join Jay Woodcroft's coaching staff in Bakersfield the next season, ultimately taking over behind the bench mid-season on Feb. 11, 2022.

53504461792_6cdae278c4_o

McCambridge re-ups with the Condors for his third season as their assistant coach after working primarily with the team's defence and penalty kill, with his work with the blueliners showing in Philip Broberg's preparation for the playoffs with two goals and a team-best plus/minus of +8 in 10 post-season games.

In addition to the development of the 2019 first-round pick, the 50-year-old coach assisted in helping Phil Kemp make his NHL debut in '23-24, along with Vincent Desharnais becoming a full-time NHL player with the Oilers the previous season.

McCambridge's experience includes seven seasons as an AHL head coach with St. John’s and Hartford, three years as an assistant with Manitoba and Hartford, and two seasons as an ECHL head coach with Alaska.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Lavoie to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Matt Savoie from Sabres

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: Oilers to host 17 prospects for Development Camp

BLOG: Skinner swayed by desire from Oilers to add his talents

TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson speaks after Day 1 of Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Henrique to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Janmark to three-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Stecher to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Jeff Skinner to one-year contract

BLOG: Arvidsson already feeling a strong fit with Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Carrick to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Collin Delia to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Perry to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Josh Brown to three-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Viktor Arvidsson to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Hoefenmayer to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Philp to one-year contract