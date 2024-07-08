BLOG: Chaulk, McCambridge to return behind Condors bench in '24-25

BAKERSFIELD, CA – The Bakersfield Condors announced the extensions of Head Coach Colin Chaulk and Assistant Coach Keith McCambridge on Monday, along with the re-signing of Video Coordinator Kris Horn for the upcoming 2024-25 AHL season.

Goaltending Coach Sylvain 'Sly' Rodrigue and Assistant Coach Nate DiCasmirro agreed to mutually part ways with the Condors to pursue other opportunities, and the replacement process to fill the two vacancies is underway.

After first arriving as an assistant coach in '21-22, Chaulk was promoted mid-season and will enter his third full year as bench boss for Bakersfield, where guiding the Condors to a 95-70-13 (.570) record and three consecutive post-season appearances – including their first series sweep over the Abbotsford Canucks in 2022.

The Condors had the fifth-best power play (20.9 percent) under Chaulk's leadership in '23-24, Bakersfield's highest return with the man advantage in their nine seasons as an AHL franchise.

A total of 10 Condors' alumni who played under Chaulk appeared for the Oilers over their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this past season, including 2020 first-round pick Dylan Holloway, who scored five goals in 16 post-season appearances, and more forwards like James Hamblin and Raphael Lavoie.

Following a cult-status career with Edmonton's now minor-league affiliate in the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, the Toronto, Ont. product began coaching with the Kalamazoo Wings in 2013 before taking the role of head coach with the Brampton Beast from 2015-19.

Chaulk made the coaching jump to the AHL with the Belleville Senators in 2019-20 before moving to California to join Jay Woodcroft's coaching staff in Bakersfield the next season, ultimately taking over behind the bench mid-season on Feb. 11, 2022.