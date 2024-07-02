RELEASE: Oilers to host 17 prospects for Development Camp

EDMONTON, AB – The top Edmonton Oilers selections from each of the last two NHL Drafts headline this year's Development Camp, running Wednesday through Friday this week.

The Oilers will host 17 prospects for an off-ice camp that includes medicals and fitness testing, training sessions such as mental performance with George Mumford, and team-building activities like pickleball and golf.

Defenceman Beau Akey (selected 56th overall in 2023) and forward Sam O'Reilly (selected 32nd overall in 2024) will be in attendance, as will forward James Stefan and goaltender Connor Ungar who signed as free agents this past March.

Also attending from the 2024 Oilers draft class will be forwards Connor Clattenburg, Dalyn Wakely and William Nicholl, plus defencemen Albin Sundin and Bauer Berry.

Akey's fellow 2023 selections, forward Matt Copponi and goaltender Nathaniel Day, will be in Edmonton, as will goaltender Samuel Jonsson and forward Joel Maatt from the 2022 class.

Rounding out the crew will be forward Shane Lachance and defenceman Luca Munzenberger from the 2021 class, 2019 forward selection Tomas Mazura and forward Brady Stonehouse, who signed as a free agent last October after attending Rookie Camp.