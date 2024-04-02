RELEASE: McDavid named First Star of the Month

EDMONTON, AB – Leading the league with 31 points in 15 games, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as the NHL's First Star of the Month for March.

McDavid scored seven goals and 24 assists last month to became the first player to record 31 points in March since Jaromir Jagr with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2000-01 season.

He posted five three-point games as well as a four-point performance (March 21 vs. Buffalo Sabres) and is currently on an eight-game point streak, bringing him up to 126 on the season.

McDavid is one point behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the race for this season's Art Ross Trophy scoring title.

The Oilers went 10-3-2 during their 15 games in March, paced by McDavid's profound production.