RELEASE: McDavid named First Star of the Month

The Oilers captain scored seven goals and 24 assists last month to became the first player to record 31 points in March since Jaromir Jagr with Pittsburgh in 2000-01

GettyImages-2118349231
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Leading the league with 31 points in 15 games, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as the NHL's First Star of the Month for March.

McDavid scored seven goals and 24 assists last month to became the first player to record 31 points in March since Jaromir Jagr with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2000-01 season.

He posted five three-point games as well as a four-point performance (March 21 vs. Buffalo Sabres) and is currently on an eight-game point streak, bringing him up to 126 on the season.

McDavid is one point behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the race for this season's Art Ross Trophy scoring title.

The Oilers went 10-3-2 during their 15 games in March, paced by McDavid's profound production.

McDavid's goal vs. the Kings is the Smart Play of the Week

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blues

RELEASE: Animals of Oil Country 50/50 underway

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ceci & Kulak healthy; Perry takes top-six spot in St. Louis

GENE'S BLOG: Feeling Right Ekholm

RELEASE: McDavid named First Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Ducks 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: Oilers sign Olivier Rodrigue to one-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers Hockey Clinic to be held May 3-5 in Fox Creek

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Ducks

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kings

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Jets 3 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets