BLOG: Skinner swayed by desire from Oilers to sign his talents

EDMONTON, AB – Aside from the skill present on the Oilers roster, forward Jeff Skinner said the desire shown by the Blue & Orange to secure his signature on July 1 was a big factor in him landing in Edmonton for the 2024-25 NHL season on a one-year deal with an AAV of $3 million.

“For me, I think the thing that stood out the most about the Oilers aside from the fact they're a great hockey team, and that's kind of number one on my list, was the consistent interest they showed throughout the day,” said Skinner over video call on Tuesday morning.

When navigating a sea of prospective offers from multiple teams around the NHL on the opening day of free agency, that detail of being wanted by the Oilers resonated for the six-time 30-goalscorer in the NHL, who’s surpassed 40 once in '18-19 season with the Buffalo Sabres and is excited about competing for a Stanley Cup in Edmonton’s top six and try to push into the playoffs for the first time in his 14-year career.

"For me, just personally getting a chance to be a part of this group is a great feeling. I think it gets you excited. Obviously, there's a ton of work to do. I think everyone realizes that. But being able to play with that group, I'm sure they've gained a lot of useful experience from the run they went on. And again, I'm just hoping to slide in, be a piece of the puzzle and contribute. I'm excited to get going.”

“You always want to help the team and produce, and in the past, my role has been to produce offensively,” he said. “Obviously, there are some guys in Edmonton that do that pretty well, so if I can kind of add to that mix and help complement some of those guys, I think it would be good for everyone.

"I think that's kind of my mindset. My goal is to fit in and be a piece of the puzzle and kind of bring the things that I do well to the team. Hopefully, we can all have some success.”