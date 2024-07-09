BLOG: Savoie savouring new opportunity with Oilers following trade

EDMONTON, AB – Having the chance to compete almost every season for a championship is something Matt Savoie got used to over his junior career.

As Savoie gets ready to make the full-time jump to professional hockey next season – now as a member of the Oilers organization following his acquisition from the Buffalo Sabres – the St. Albert native is looking forward to that trend continuing, along with the potential of having an immediate impact on his hometown team that just came one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup.

“I feel like throughout my junior career and every team I've been on, we've had a chance to go all the way and make some really deep runs,” he said, speaking to the Edmonton media on Monday for the first time. “It's a lot of fun. That's when you want to be playing is late in the year and fighting for championships, so there’s no better spot I could’ve gone to compete for a championship.”

“It's every young player's dream to come into an opportunity like this and play with really good players and get good opportunities, so I'm just really determined, motivated and ready to get after it here.”

The former first-round pick (ninth overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft was acquired by the Oilers last Friday in a trade that sent centre Ryan McLeod and forward Ty Tullio to the Sabres, providing Edmonton a prospect on the verge of joining the pro ranks full-time. Savoie put together a '23-24 campaign where he averaged 2.09 points per game with Moose Jaw, winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions before adding a goal and three assists in four Memorial Cup contests.