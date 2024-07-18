RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

Danielle Serdachny, an Edmonton native and former NCAA academic all-American with Colgate University, was recently selected second overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft for Ottawa. Serdachny is also a member of the National Women's Team, with whom she recently scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure gold for Canada at the World Championship.

"The opportunity to be the female ambassador for Every Kid Deserves a Shot means so much to me," said the 23-year-old forward. "This opportunity speaks to the continued efforts to grow the game of hockey, and I couldn't be more honoured and excited to be part of it. I hope that future female hockey players will continue to follow their dreams and that they find a passion for the game, creating lifelong friendships and memories along the way. I hope this game continues to grow so that there are more and more opportunities for future female hockey players to experience the joy that I have."

Hockey Edmonton has made a significant impact in Oil Country for girls hockey.

"As an Edmontonian who grew up playing on the same rinks as our current Junior Oilers, Edmonton Female Hockey Alliance (EFHA) players and all girls in the game in our city, Danielle Serdachny stands as a powerful role model," said Kylee Quinn, Marketing & Communications Director, Hockey Edmonton. "Being drafted second overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft and a world champion, Danielle's achievements show our young female players that their dreams are attainable and that if you can see it, you can be it. Her mentorship will be significant in inspiring our players and providing a strong female perspective in coaching and fostering an inclusive environment. Hockey Edmonton is grateful for the support from the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and we are thrilled to welcome Danielle Serdachny as our female ambassador."