RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the launch of its new girls hockey Initiative and welcomed Hockey Canada National Women's Team member Danielle Serdachny as the first female ambassador of Every Kid Deserves a Shot.
The EOCF is launching a girls hockey initiative as part of Every Kid Deserves a Shot, helping support grassroots hockey in Oil Country. The initiative will remove barriers that limit female participation, provide opportunities for girls and highlight the incredible achievements of girls and women in sports. The goal is to support girls throughout their hockey journey and help increase sustainability in girls hockey through programs like First Shift, Colby's Kids and Oilers Hockey School, and partners like Hockey Alberta, Hockey Edmonton, KidSport, Free Play for Kids and Sport Central.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new girls hockey initiative and welcome Danielle Serdachny as the female ambassador of Every Kid Deserves a Shot," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "With Danielle's support and passion, Every Kid Deserves a Shot will continue to use the power and spirit of hockey to inspire and enable 100,000 kids in Oil Country to reach their full potential – while supporting the growth and sustainability of girls hockey. Our goal is to create a complete ecosystem for girls in Oil Country, where we support them every step of the way – from equipment and their First Shift on the ice, to wherever their hockey journey may take them."