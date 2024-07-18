RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced the launch of its new girls hockey initiative and welcomed Hockey Canada National Women's Team member Danielle Serdachny as the first female ambassador of Every Kid Deserves a Shot

MAT_2540
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the launch of its new girls hockey Initiative and welcomed Hockey Canada National Women's Team member Danielle Serdachny as the first female ambassador of Every Kid Deserves a Shot.

The EOCF is launching a girls hockey initiative as part of Every Kid Deserves a Shot, helping support grassroots hockey in Oil Country. The initiative will remove barriers that limit female participation, provide opportunities for girls and highlight the incredible achievements of girls and women in sports. The goal is to support girls throughout their hockey journey and help increase sustainability in girls hockey through programs like First Shift, Colby's Kids and Oilers Hockey School, and partners like Hockey Alberta, Hockey Edmonton, KidSport, Free Play for Kids and Sport Central.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new girls hockey initiative and welcome Danielle Serdachny as the female ambassador of Every Kid Deserves a Shot," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "With Danielle's support and passion, Every Kid Deserves a Shot will continue to use the power and spirit of hockey to inspire and enable 100,000 kids in Oil Country to reach their full potential – while supporting the growth and sustainability of girls hockey. Our goal is to create a complete ecosystem for girls in Oil Country, where we support them every step of the way – from equipment and their First Shift on the ice, to wherever their hockey journey may take them."

Danielle Serdachny, an Edmonton native and former NCAA academic all-American with Colgate University, was recently selected second overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft for Ottawa. Serdachny is also a member of the National Women's Team, with whom she recently scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure gold for Canada at the World Championship.

"The opportunity to be the female ambassador for Every Kid Deserves a Shot means so much to me," said the 23-year-old forward. "This opportunity speaks to the continued efforts to grow the game of hockey, and I couldn't be more honoured and excited to be part of it. I hope that future female hockey players will continue to follow their dreams and that they find a passion for the game, creating lifelong friendships and memories along the way. I hope this game continues to grow so that there are more and more opportunities for future female hockey players to experience the joy that I have."

Hockey Edmonton has made a significant impact in Oil Country for girls hockey.

"As an Edmontonian who grew up playing on the same rinks as our current Junior Oilers, Edmonton Female Hockey Alliance (EFHA) players and all girls in the game in our city, Danielle Serdachny stands as a powerful role model," said Kylee Quinn, Marketing & Communications Director, Hockey Edmonton. "Being drafted second overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft and a world champion, Danielle's achievements show our young female players that their dreams are attainable and that if you can see it, you can be it. Her mentorship will be significant in inspiring our players and providing a strong female perspective in coaching and fostering an inclusive environment. Hockey Edmonton is grateful for the support from the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and we are thrilled to welcome Danielle Serdachny as our female ambassador."

News Feed

BLOG: Oilers set sights on another Stanley Cup run after short offseason

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Roby Jarventie from Senators

RELEASE: McDavid wins ESPY award for Best NHL Player

BLOG: Savoie savouring new opportunity with Oilers following trade

BLOG: Chaulk, McCambridge to return behind Condors bench in '24-25

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Lavoie to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Matt Savoie from Sabres

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: Oilers to host 17 prospects for Development Camp

BLOG: Skinner swayed by desire from Oilers to add his talents

TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson speaks after Day 1 of Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Henrique to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Janmark to three-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Stecher to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Jeff Skinner to one-year contract

BLOG: Arvidsson already feeling a strong fit with Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers sign Connor Carrick to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Collin Delia to one-year contract