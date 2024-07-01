BLOG: Arvidsson already feeling a strong fit with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – Viktor Arvidsson already envisioned the many ways he could fit with the Oilers before signing a two-year, $4 million AAV contract on July 1 to bring his offensive presence to Edmonton's top-six forwards.

In this case, 'many' is certainly not an overstatement.

Along with first-hand experience over the past three seasons of facing the Oilers as a member of their Pacific Division rivals the Los Angeles Kings, including two first-round defeats in the 2023 and 2024 playoffs, the first-hand convincing from former Nashville Predators’ teammate and fellow Swede Mattias Ekholm.

The advice of his countryman helped guide the 31-year-old down the road of signing on the dotted line to come to Oil Country – a potential landing spot he and his family knew entering unrestricted free agency would be an ideal landing spot both in terms of community and Stanley Cup championship potential.

“First of all, I'm happy to be an Oiler and it's going to be really fun,” Arvidsson said via video call on Monday. “I think the group is great and they have something really great going for them here.

“The process was pretty straightforward. I had a few teams [interested], but I’ve known Ekky for a long time and our families know each other well. He convinced me pretty early and I think that was a big part of it too, so I'm happy and our family is really happy to join the team.”