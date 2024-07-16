BLOG: Oilers set sights on another Stanley Cup run after short offseason

TORONTO, ON – Despite it only being mid-July, the Edmonton Oilers are ready to tee up another run to the Stanley Cup.

On Monday, Oilers winger Zach Hyman and his teammates Connor McDavid and Connor Brown were in attendance at Oakdale Golf and Country Club for the fifth annual Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic, where all three of the forwards spoke to the media about the tournament, last season, and early preparations for taking another swing at the Stanley Cup in 2024-25 with the Blue & Orange.

The Hyman Celebrity Classic has raised over $2 million since 2018 supporting children’s charities such as the Stollery Children’s Hospital, SickKids Hospital and Colby’s Kidz, along with other causes like the UJA Federations of Toronto and Alberta. Often a mid-summer occasion for Hyman, this year’s tournament has felt more like the kick-off to a short summer after the Oilers' official start date to their offseason was delayed by their deep run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida.

Following a few weeks off to decompress from the heartbreak of losing Game 7, Hyman says he’s been able to reflect on how incredible a season it was for the Oilers despite coming up one game short of accomplishing their ultimate goal of lifting the Stanley Cup, losing to the eventual champion for the third straight season.

While it might've been easier to shake off defeat in the previous two years by not making it to the Final, losing this past June in a one-game, winner-take-all Game 7 to decide the Stanley Cup certainly makes the pain sting a bit more – especially after the way they were able to scrape back from a 3-0 series deficit to the Panthers.