RELEASE: Oilers announce Bowman as GM & EVP of Hockey Ops

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday the hiring of Stan Bowman as General Manager and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations.

Bowman, 51, becomes the 11th General Manager in Oilers franchise history after spending 20 seasons (2000-21) with the Chicago Blackhawks, including 12 years as GM (2009-21).

The architect of three Stanley Cup championship squads in Chicago (2010, 2013 and 2015), Bowman's teams went 493-310-109 during his tenure as GM and earned three Western Conference and Central Division titles along with a Presidents' Trophy in 2013.

"I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers," said Jeff Jackson, Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations. "I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title."

A native of Montreal and the son of Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman, Stan Bowman began his Chicago front-office career as a Special Assistant to the General Manager in 2001. Promoted to Director of Hockey Operations for the 2005-06 season, he was named an Assistant General Manager in 2007 before being appointed as the Blackhawks ninth GM in franchise history on July 14, 2009.

Jackson and Bowman will speak to the media today 10:30am MT, streamed live on OilersPlus.com.