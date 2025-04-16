PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

The Oilers and Sharks will finish their respective regular season schedules on Wednesday at the SAP Center, with Edmonton locked into third place in the Pacific and aiming to sweep the season series after securing 3-2 wins in their first two meetings and grabbing a 4-2 victory at Rogers Place last Friday.
McDavid, who was held out of the lineup for Monday’s 5-0 shutout defeat to the Kings as a precaution due to the Oilers playing three games in four nights, isn’t sure if he’ll face the Sharks on Wednesday, but Game 1 of their first-round series in LA either on Sunday or Monday is a 100 percent certainty.
But at this point, he feels well-rested, rejuvenated and ready to be unleashed for the playoffs.
“I've felt personally night and day better from before the injury just in terms of rest and not getting a break there with the Four Nations, which I'm not complaining about at all,” he said. “I'm sure Leon's gonna feel the same way. Everybody's gonna feel the same way, and we'll be ready to roll.”
McDavid played three games and recorded nine assists to reach 99 points this season before he was held out versus Los Angeles after he previously missed eight games recovering from a lower-body injury he sustained in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Mar. 20.
For him, the allure of playing against San Jose just to try and reach 100 points isn’t as tempting for the 28-year-old as being an extra day rested for Game 1 of Edmonton’s series with LA.
“There is not much difference between 99 and 100,” McDavid said. “No, that’s not something that’s on my mind."
After Edmonton's defeat to Los Angeles on Monday, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch strongly hinted that all three of McDavid, Draisaitl or Hyman are unlikely to play in their regular-season finale against the Sharks.
"We'll re-evaluate," he said post-game. "The game doesn't mean anything, so whether Leon plays, Connor plays or Hyman plays, those are a lot of question marks and it's probably not necessary that they do. I think they're game ready and will be ready for the playoffs, so it's a possibility they play, but I'm not sure what we benefit with them playing."