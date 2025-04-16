PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

SAN JOSE, CA – Don’t count this team out.

Not for one second.

Rumours of the Edmonton Oilers’ demise have been greatly exaggerated, says Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who doesn’t appreciate the belief that he & his teammates are limping into the playoffs; or that they’re any less equipped for another deep run like last year's trip to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Make no mistake: the Blue & Orange are ready to rumble.

“Guys are healthier than it may seem,” McDavid said after Tuesday’s optional skate at the Downtown Community Arena before the team jumped on a flight to San Jose to conclude the regular season on Wednesday night.

“I think we kind of have this aura around us that we’re the walking wounded, but we're just fine. Everybody's going to be ready to roll. Everybody is doing whatever they can.”

The Oilers captain expressed a level of confidence when speaking to the media on Tuesday that most of the team’s injured players – a list that includes Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, Jake Walman, Troy Stecher and John Klingberg – will be ready to go for Game 1 of their fourth straight meeting with the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the postseason.

There will still be a notable absence in Mattias Ekholm on the back end that'll be felt by the group for at least the first round, but just as the Swedish defenceman is going to do everything in his power to be available at some point during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Oilers are looking forward to rising to the occasion once again and proving to everyone how they know they can that they’re still a serious threat.

“I just don't like that people are counting us out,” McDavid continued. “We're a great team here. We’ve had some bumps and bruises along the way, obviously, but we're a dangerous team when we're rolling, and we're healthy.

“I think you'll see that over the next little while and we’re looking forward to showing that.”

Too quickly people can forget. Time to remind them.

But first, we’ve got one more regular-season game to play in San Jose.