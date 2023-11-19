PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers

Nurse added that the task at hand for the Oilers is to continue to put themselves in those winnable positions while carrying their effort through the full 60 minutes.

“I think we did a lot of good things yesterday," he said. "You know, we didn't get the result we wanted, but if you go back to the game it's a winnable game, so you want to put yourself in that position as much as possible. And if you play the right way for a full sixty now, I think we left the gas there a little bit but [if we] play that way most nights, I think we're going to get the right result."

Despite the defeat on Saturday, it was important for the group to stay calm and even-keeled by reminding themselves that they’re winners of three of their last four games under Knoblauch.

“We’ve been pretty calm. We can't lose sight of the fact we've won three of our last four games, so it's not like we've lost three of our last four. And for us, we have to keep that perspective. I think if you're talking to us 48 or 72 hours ago, we're talking about how our game is coming. We can't lose sight of the fact that we're continuing to build and claw our way back here.”

PICK(ARD) YOUR SPOT

Through four games with the Oilers, netminder Calvin Pickard has yet to get a start as Stuart Skinner gets the runway of being Edmonton’s number-one goaltender.

Pickard has been biding his time for a chance to make his first NHL start since Mar. 27, 2022 as a member of the Detroit Red Wings by utilizing the time at his disposal grinding and being a workhorse during team skates, both on game days and during practices.

“You got to take advantage of the practice days for sure; morning skates as well, making sure you're ready to go if called upon and working on my technical game and then obviously, facing a lot of rubber in practice, too. It's been good. I think I've been up for ten days. It’s been solid work in practice and I’m excited to get in there when the opportunity arises.”