GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4

TAMPA, FL – The Edmonton Oilers saw their three-game win streak come to an end on Saturday with a 6-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Centre James Hamblin scored his first NHL goal in the defeat, while Derek Ryan scored twice for his first goals of the season.

Steven Stamkos and Luke Glendening each scored in a 39-second span near the midway mark of the third period to ultimately lift the Lightning to two points after the Oilers retook the lead on Evan Bouchard's fourth goal of the season.

"I don't think we gave up a ton, but the stuff that we did give up was quality grade-A [chances]," Ryan said. "We can definitely clean that up. Definitely not a matter of scoring more goals. It's a matter of keeping it out of our net. It's a reoccurring theme."

Tampa Bay was led by Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev, who each had three points. The Oilers outshot the Lightning 43-24 and are now 0-4-1 this year when recording more than 40 shots.

Edmonton's power play didn't convert on any of their five opportunities with the man advantage, but the Bolts were able to cash in twice on four power-play chances.

"It felt like we played a pretty solid game for most of it. We let them have a few," Hamblin said. "I wish we could have done a little bit better job of shutting it down in the third period, but we have to have a short memory."

Edmonton's overall record drops to 5-10-1 heading into Monday's meeting with the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena.