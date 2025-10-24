PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

The Oilers are aware of their need to improve their execution – both offensively and defensively – after winning their second straight game despite giving up the lead in the third period to the Canadiens and struggling at times to put together tape-to-tape passes.

Thursday’s heroic turnaround against the Canadiens isn’t changing the fact that the Oilers know their game isn’t where it needs to be right now, and that every individual has to be better for the team to improve.

"It was as ugly a win as it gets," Darnell Nurse said. "We got the two points. I think our team game obviously gets better when each of us gets better individually, so we've got some work to do."

"It's apparent there are a lot of guys who have been around for a while, played in some important situations and important games, and you're not going to fool yourself that there's a process to winning in this league. Like I said, I think our process hasn't been where it needs to be."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch altered his lines in the third period, looking to spark his group and reward players like Isaac Howard with more opportunities to impact the game – a move that was successful after the 21-year-old rookie got on the ice in the final two minutes alongside Connor McDavid and Andrew Mangiapane.

Howard scored his first NHL goal in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Senators and is growing more and more at this level with each chance he’s given, and he’s expected to be given an opportunity to stay in a top-line role with McDavid when the Oilers visit the Kraken.

“It's awesome,” Howard said. “It's great to get that opportunity. As a young player in the league, opportunity is all you can ask for, so just to get that and get some time out there, it was great. I thought we made a lot of good plays, and I'm excited for the next game.”