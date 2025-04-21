PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 1)

LOS ANGELES, CA – The wait is finally over.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are officially back.

“We've waited all year for this, waited all year to get back to this moment, so we're looking forward to it,” Connor McDavid said. “Everybody's excited, so it should be a fun one.”

Hope springs eternal for the Edmonton Oilers once again as they venture into another post-season campaign that begins on Monday night with Game 1 against an all-too familiar opponent in the Los Angeles Kings, who they’ll face in the First Round for the fourth straight year.

“It's a hopeful time for everybody. Everybody has high hopes for a deep run,” McDavid said.

“It takes a lot of work just to get to this point. All 16 teams believe that they have a chance. All of them believe that they're a good team and they have all the pieces to do it, and we would be no different. We believe that, too. They believe that.

“Let's just play. Let's see what happens.”

The Oilers took all of the previous three meetings between the Oilers & Kings in the playoffs by winning in seven (2022), six (2023) and five games (2024), but they aren’t looking past what will be another tough opening round against their Pacific Division rivals who’ve always proven to be a tough out.

The Kings were victorious in three of the four meetings between the two clubs during the regular season to help them secure home-ice advantage over the Oilers in the First Round, having gone 31-6-4 at Crypto.com Arena this campaign for the NHL’s best home record.