PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 2)

The Oilers look to take a 2-0 series lead on the Golden Knights in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game One

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers aim to take a 2-0 series lead back to Oil Country with a victory in Game 2 of their Second Round matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30 p.m. MDT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Paige & Bob analyze the Oilers 4-2 victory over Vegas in Game 1

LAS VEGAS, NV – Let's keep this strong start going in the right direction.

After needing everyone to chip in to erase a two-goal deficit to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers are looking to put together another full-team effort in Game 2 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to build a 2-0 advantage in their Second Round series heading back to Oil Country.

"It's huge when you can have a well-rounded attack," said winger Connor Brown on Wednesday afternoon. "I think it's been really key that we've been rolling four lines too and keeping everyone involved and in a rhythm out there too, so that's massive."

Brown notched the insurance marker late in the third after the Oilers rallied for four straight goals following Vegas captain Mark Stone's pair in the opening nine minutes of regulation.

Edmonton took the late lead on Zach Hyman's go-ahead snipe with 3:02 left in the final frame before Brown scored over a minute later after he beat defenceman Shea Theodore in the neutral zone on a terrific individual rush up ice to seal the 4-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The Oilers weren't deterred after falling behind early once again in this postseason, showing their veteran experience as a team to come back and set a new NHL record with their fifth straight comeback victory in the playoffs by dominating the Golden Knights at even strength.

The Blue & Orange held an 11-5 advantage in high-danger chances and 10-5 in rush chances – an area of strength for Vegas after being one of the best rush offences in the NHL during the regular season.

Edmonton outshot Vegas 18-7 over the final two periods, leaving nothing for their rivals and working for every opportunity they received to win Game 1.

Kris discusses Game 1 & more from Las Vegas on Wednesday

"Certainly calm," Connor McDavid said of the team's mindset when trailing. "I think the group is just comfortable in those situations. We've been there plenty of times. It's not necessarily the best position to put yourself in. We've got to work on getting off to a better start and not putting ourselves in that position, but we've shown that we can come back in games and win. It's a great quality to have."

But you know the Golden Knights will be ready to respond, and relying on that fightback isn't a recipe for success if you're the Oilers.

"As well as we played, they didn't give us anything," Brown added. "So I think that's something you need to understand with their team is that they're a veteran group who isn't going to give you anything. They're not going to make any egregious turnovers or things like that, so it's important to just stay patient with their team, continue to hound pucks, roll the lines and continue to keep the tempo up.

"We expect their best next game."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch reaffirmed that his side is going to need to put their Game 1 victory behind them and prepare to meet the Golden Knights' response head-on, knowing they're going to mount a determined pushback on Thursday to avoid going down 2-0 heading to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4.

The feeling is currently very positive in the Oilers camp on the back of five straight playoff victories and a 1-0 series lead on Vegas, but that can all change in a flash if they aren't ready to play with urgency in Game 2 as if they were in the same situation as their Pacific Division rivals.

"From game to game, momentum always changes. It changes as soon as that puck drops," Knoblauch said. "So right now, yes, we feel better that we've got the win, but the goal is to win the next game, and we have to put together a game plan that will help us.

We know Vegas is going to be a lot better and stronger, and they're going to have some adjustments that are going to counter some of the things that we're doing. We just have to be prepared and play with the same urgency as we had the other night."

Connor Brown knows the Oilers are going to be in tough escaping the Fortress with both victories to open this series in Vegas, and the winger echoed his coach's sentiments that they're going to have to maintain the urgency they've played with dating back to Game 3 of the First Round against Los Angeles.

"I think when we were down two games in that LA series, we had to get desperate," he said. "So I think it's important for us now that we have the lead to just continue playing with that desperation and continue to play with that high engine that we've been playing with that has been key for us. This next game is going to be the toughest, so we're going to have to keep our foot down and keep doing what's been making us successful here."

Connor discusses his Game 1 performance against Vegas

Brown has continued from where he left off in Game 6 of the First Round against Los Angeles in Edmonton's series-winning Game 6, where he posted a goal and two assists to help guide the Oilers into the Second Round for the fourth straight year at the expense of the Kings.

With another goal in Game 1 against the Golden Knights, Brown's playoff performances appear no longer to be an aberration, having already matched his point totals over 19 games during last season's run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. In seven postseason games so far in 2025, Brown has contributed six points (4G, 2A) in seven contests while continuing to play a crucial role on Edmonton's penalty kill and being a leading voice in the locker room.

"Not only does this play help our team win, but we see him on the penalty kill and stepping up big at moments," Knoblauch said. "We saw him last year in the playoffs. This year, he's been playing his best hockey, but a good player is making your teammates better, whether that's with a nice pass on the ice or backchecking and breaking up a defensive play, but also being on the bench picking guys up and giving some life.

"He's one of the more talkative guys in the room and on the bench, which is good to have that energy. So you also have a little more energy when you're playing as well and as confident as you are right now, so Connor's been really helpful in that area."

Brown's playoff showing last season followed an up-and-down regular season after coming off a long recovery from ACL surgery, scoring his first goal in the 71st game of the campaign before contributing two goals and four assists in 19 playoff games – including the assist on a crucial shorthanded goal from Mattias Janmark in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final that helped spark an 8–1 rout from the Oilers to avoid elimination.

"Probably the best way to put it is just having some fun out there," he said. "This is kind of why you play in these big moments and games, so it's been enjoyable."

McDavid added that Brown is an irreplaceable presence in the Oilers locker room.

"You saw it last year as well. He seems to really thrive in the postseason," McDavid said. "[He scored] a huge goal last night. A beautiful goal. He's got lots of confidence right now, as he should, and has been a big part of our group for the last couple of years. So with the job he does on the penalty kill, pitching in offensively every now and then, he's a leader in our room and he's been great."

Connor speaks from Las Vegas about Tuesday's Game 1 victory

