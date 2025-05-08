PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 2)

"Certainly calm," Connor McDavid said of the team's mindset when trailing. "I think the group is just comfortable in those situations. We've been there plenty of times. It's not necessarily the best position to put yourself in. We've got to work on getting off to a better start and not putting ourselves in that position, but we've shown that we can come back in games and win. It's a great quality to have."

But you know the Golden Knights will be ready to respond, and relying on that fightback isn't a recipe for success if you're the Oilers.

"As well as we played, they didn't give us anything," Brown added. "So I think that's something you need to understand with their team is that they're a veteran group who isn't going to give you anything. They're not going to make any egregious turnovers or things like that, so it's important to just stay patient with their team, continue to hound pucks, roll the lines and continue to keep the tempo up.

"We expect their best next game."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch reaffirmed that his side is going to need to put their Game 1 victory behind them and prepare to meet the Golden Knights' response head-on, knowing they're going to mount a determined pushback on Thursday to avoid going down 2-0 heading to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4.

The feeling is currently very positive in the Oilers camp on the back of five straight playoff victories and a 1-0 series lead on Vegas, but that can all change in a flash if they aren't ready to play with urgency in Game 2 as if they were in the same situation as their Pacific Division rivals.

"From game to game, momentum always changes. It changes as soon as that puck drops," Knoblauch said. "So right now, yes, we feel better that we've got the win, but the goal is to win the next game, and we have to put together a game plan that will help us.

We know Vegas is going to be a lot better and stronger, and they're going to have some adjustments that are going to counter some of the things that we're doing. We just have to be prepared and play with the same urgency as we had the other night."

Connor Brown knows the Oilers are going to be in tough escaping the Fortress with both victories to open this series in Vegas, and the winger echoed his coach's sentiments that they're going to have to maintain the urgency they've played with dating back to Game 3 of the First Round against Los Angeles.

"I think when we were down two games in that LA series, we had to get desperate," he said. "So I think it's important for us now that we have the lead to just continue playing with that desperation and continue to play with that high engine that we've been playing with that has been key for us. This next game is going to be the toughest, so we're going to have to keep our foot down and keep doing what's been making us successful here."