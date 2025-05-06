PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 1)

LAS VEGAS, NV – We're heading back to The Strip.

And we’re looking to recoup some losses.

Coming off their Round 1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years, starting with Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

“Looking forward to it,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid on Sunday. “Obviously, they’re a great team. It was only a couple years ago when they beat us and they won it all, so they're a proven group, battle tested, and it'll be a great series.”

It’ll be the second time ever that the two Pacific Division rivals will meet in Round 2 after Vegas ended Edmonton’s season in six games during the 2023 playoffs before moving on and eventually winning their franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

The Oilers felt they had the team to beat the Golden Knights that year but instead had to mull over their six-game exit from the playoffs at the hands of their rivals, who took advantage of some of Edmonton’s own self-inflicted wounds in Games 5 & 6 of the series after each team managed to win on the road to make it 2-2 heading into a pivotal Game 5.

Edmonton had a 2-1 lead after the first period in both games, but they were unable to lock down their slender advantage in the middle frame of either contest, giving up a five-on-three and pair of power-play goals in Game 5 before a natural hat-trick for Jonathan Marchessault in Game 6 ultimately ended their season.

It was a hard pill to swallow for the Oilers, but after re-tooling over the past two seasons – including last year's run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and last round's win over Los Angeles – the core from their last playoff meeting with Vegas remains intact and they feel there's a different aura around the team this time.

They're ready for a rematch, and they're out for revenge.

“It's difficult anytime you lose in the playoffs, especially when you feel like you had a good team,” McDavid said. “We felt like we had a good team then, but they had a great team as well, so we feel like we have another good team this year and we’ve got as good of a chance as anyone.

“Looking forward to getting to Vegas and getting started, and we’ve find a way to start the series better.”