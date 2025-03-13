PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils

NEWARK, NJ – There’s no ‘Devil’ in this dressing room when things aren’t going to plan.

But mistakes have to be managed.

As the Edmonton Oilers get set to begin back-to-back games on Thursday at Prudential Center versus the New Jersey Devils, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is praising his players for their ability to stay process-oriented despite results not being what they’d hoped for since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“With us not playing nearly as well as we are typically playing, I’ve got to commend the guys on the frustration level,” he said. “A lot of times, guys are angry and blaming the other players, but I think we've done a good job of keeping those emotions in check.”

The Oilers are 3-6-0 in nine games since resuming their regular-season schedule, including a 3-2 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night to open the team’s four-game road trip through the states of New York and New Jersey.

After fighting back twice to tie the game through goals from a pair of defencemen in Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, the Oilers committed another turnover in the third period that produced a full-ice rush for forward Tage Thompson and Josh Norris, who beat out Bouchard to the puck in Edmonton's end before it was buried by Thompson for his second of the night and the game-winning goal.

Edmonton has lost seven of their last 10 games overall by a 42-29 margin and five of their last six road games, having dropped five points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division while sitting one point up on the Los Angeles Kings. Their last three games have been decided by a goal, showing how slim the margins are and how the result came come down to the smallest error.