PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils

NEWARK, NJ – Winger Jeff Skinner is projected to play on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in the first of back-to-back games for the Edmonton Oilers this week.
"Obviously he garners a lot of attention from the other team, so you have to be aware of who you're out there against," Skinner said of playing with Draisaitl. "I think that's probably the main thing."
"Other than that, I think just play your game, try to build on good things in your game and work together and try to create stuff."