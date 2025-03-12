PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils

Mattias Janmark was the only Oilers skater not on the ice for Wednesday's practice because of an illness, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that he's hopeful the Swede can suit up on Thursday night in New Jersey.

The bench boss said they still need to make a determination on Janmark's status in the morning, but that he liked what he saw out of Skinner's game in Monday's 3-2 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres enough to warrant a promotion into the top six for the 32-year-old winger, who has 11 goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season.

"He's a guy we feel that if he's gonna play, that he's complementary with skilled players and he's a guy who can score goals," Knoblauch said. "The other night, we did some switching later on in the game, but Janmark Brown and himself in the first period I thought might've been our best line that period.

"But with Janmark uncertainty, tomorrow night there's a good chance that that's where Skinner will be playing, but we gotta find out exactly who's eligible to play."

If Janmark is unable to go, it's expected that Kasperi Kapanen would centre the fourth line in his place, while Skinner would move to the second line.