PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

VANCOUVER, BC – On Monday night, the Edmonton Oilers will return to where their challenging start to the 2023-24 season began as they attempt to correct course from their 2-7-1 record by beginning a new 10-game segment of games with a victory.

“We're going there to win a hockey game, to get back on track, do it the right way and take care of the details,” forward Leon Draisaitl said on Monday.

The Oilers will begin a three-game road trip at Rogers Arena on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks, who defeated the Oilers twice over a home-and-away set to begin the season by a combined margin of 12-4.

Including their 8-1 defeat to Vancouver back on Oct. 11, Edmonton has been outscored 41-27 so far this season, with their 2.70 goals per game ranking 23rd in the NHL.

The Canucks are looking to win three in a row against the Oilers for the first time since a five-game win streak from Oct. 11, 2014 to April 11, 2015, and their eight wins as part of their 8-2-1 record to begin the season are tied for the most through the first 11 games in their franchise’s history.

The Blue & Orange, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven games after falling 5-2 to the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon in a game where mental lapses in big moments (after they score and after the start of a period), along with coverage issues around their own crease, were the main reasons they weren't able to secure the two points after scoring the game's first goal.

The Oilers remain one of only five teams in the NHL to have yet to secure a come-from-behind win this season, while losing four total games by the comeback variety.

"It's little things that matter, right?" Draisaitl said. "We say all the right things and we just can't seem to do the right things right now, and obviously when you're struggling or when you're lacking confidence in general as a group, it seems to spiral downwards much faster than anything else. Every team goes through this, but we have to make sure we catch it early."

The team's players and coaches are keeping their composure in order to maintain a high level of confidence in their group that's been near the top of the NHL standings over the last two years, knowing that any turnaround is going to have to come from fixing the issues that have caused them the most headaches this season.

“I think we’ve had to slowly create and build our own confidence again and again. There's no one out there that magically is going to come in and fix that or change that. It's coming from the group, it's coming from the guys within the room, and there's no one to look to but ourselves.”