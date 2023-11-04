News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators (11.04.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators (11.03.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators
RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield
GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars
BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers
BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed
RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract
BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween

BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween
GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend

GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend
BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.29.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits
PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium
BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

GAME RECAP: Predators 5, Oilers 2

Ryan O'Reilly records a hat-trick as one of two Predators to collect four points in Saturday's victory that hands the Blue & Orange their six defeat over their last seven games

DEV_8809_1600
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers were handed their sixth defeat in seven games on Saturday afternoon after falling 5-2 to the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

Forward Ryan O'Reilly recorded a hat-trick and an assist as one of two Predators alongside Filip Forsberg (1G, 3A) to record four points in the matinee victory that drops the Oilers overall record to 2-7-1 on the season. Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 of 35 shots for Nashville.

Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman scored Edmonton's goals in the defeat, while netminder Jack Campbell took the loss after making 30 saves on 35 shots.

The Oilers now hit the road for a three-game road trip beginning Monday night at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hyman redirects a Bouchard point shot for a PP goal

FIRST PERIOD

A rare second-unit power-play goal for the Blue & Orange got us off and running, but it was a lead that was short-lived.

Connor McDavid drew a holding penalty on Jeremy Lauzon at the end of a long shift in the offensive zone, so it was Edmonton's PP2 that marched off the Oilers bench for their teams' first look with the man advantage of the afternoon. Edmonton's power play came into Saturday's matinee operating at 21.2 percent efficiency this season – good enough for 13th in the NHL (7-for-33) – and would be responsible for their two goals.

Mattias Ekholm, facing his former team of 10 seasons for the first time at Rogers Place, offloaded the puck to Nurse in space, who struck the post with his slap shot before the puck found its way over the line after pinballing in off the right skate of Predators' netminder Kevin Lankinen. Ryan McLeod picked up the secondary helper for his first point of the season on the play that opened the scoring at 9:57 of the opening frame.

Nurse knocks a shot off the post, off the goalie & into the net

But even before in-game announcer Al Stafford could finish reading out the goal at Rogers Place, the Predators had their equalizing goal.

The Nashville duo of Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg would prove to be a thorn in Edmonton's side all afternoon, and the pair of forwards combined for the first of many times on Saturday when Forsberg finished off a wrap-around that came off a quick zone entry just 25 seconds after Nurse put the Oilers into the lead.

SECOND PERIOD

The Predators put their stamp on Saturday's game with a three-goal second period that started with a goal less than 25 seconds after the centre-ice draw.

Forsberg ripped a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that couldn't be corralled by Campbell in Edmonton's crease before O'Reilly put the rebound away from one knee just 23 seconds into the period to provide the Predators the one-goal lead.

The two Nashville skaters would reconnect 3:01 later on the power play to double the visitors' advantage when the Swedish winger put a cross-crease feed onto the tape of O'Reilly for a one-timer that the centre finished for his second goal of the game.

The Oilers were in need of a bounce and a change in fortune after conceding back-to-back goals to begin the second period, and their power play produced another goal after Evan Bouchard's shot from the top of the zone was redirected into the Nashville net by the skate of Hyman.

Hyman redirects a Bouchard point shot for a PP goal

Hyman now has 15 points (6G, 9A) in 14 career games against the Predators and is tied for second in Oilers scoring with five goals and six assists alongside McDavid, who added an assist on his linemate's power-play goal.

Before Edmonton escaped the period, they'd fall victim to another odd-man rush on the counter-attack when Tommy Novak beat Vincent Desharnais up the ice, took the breakaway feed from Luke Evangelista and beat Campbell top shelf with 4:35 left before the intermission.

The Oilers have now been outscored 17-8 in second periods this season after being outscored 3-1 and outshot 15-14 in the middle frame by Nashville on Saturday.

THIRD PERIOD

O'Reilly had the puck in the back of the net more than once on the same shift to secure his hat trick. 

The centre looked to have put the puck into the back of the net moments before he did it a second time almost eight-and-a-half minutes into the final frame, but after the referees checked the replay, it was determined that his first chance did indeed cross the line, meaning that the clock would go back 10 seconds.

Despite that, the Predators were still able to take a 5-2 lead, and it's an advantage they would not relinquish as Edmonton fell to their fifth defeat in six games.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.