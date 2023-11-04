GAME RECAP: Predators 5, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers were handed their sixth defeat in seven games on Saturday afternoon after falling 5-2 to the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

Forward Ryan O'Reilly recorded a hat-trick and an assist as one of two Predators alongside Filip Forsberg (1G, 3A) to record four points in the matinee victory that drops the Oilers overall record to 2-7-1 on the season. Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 of 35 shots for Nashville.

Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman scored Edmonton's goals in the defeat, while netminder Jack Campbell took the loss after making 30 saves on 35 shots.

The Oilers now hit the road for a three-game road trip beginning Monday night at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.