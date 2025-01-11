PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks

Draisaitl continues to make his case for the Hart Trophy this season as we pass the midway mark of the campaign with seven goals in his last six games and leading the NHL in goals (31), even-strength goals (24), game-winning goals (9) and OT goals (4), sitting second overall in points (61) and owning a six-goal lead in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Draisaitl is the fifth player born outside of North America with seven straight 30-goal seasons (Ovechkin, Jagr, Kurri and Kovalchuk) and is on pace to eclipse 60 goals for the first time in his career, scoring over 40 four separate times and reaching 50 twice in his career (2021-22 & 2022-23).

Draisaitl’s linemate Vasily Podkolzin can’t believe some of the things the German is able to do on the ice, but he’s been a very valuable teammate who’s helped him become a better player since coming over to Edmonton in an off-season trade from Vancouver.

“Crazy. Crazy,” Podkolzin said. “Yeah, I got lucky that I’m [playing] with him right now, and I’m lucky that I see it with my own eyes right now.”

“Just don't really think overthink too much. Just play to your instincts and try to be somewhere and try to find him. Of course, he loves to play with the puck and I understand that. For me, I want to create some space or a little bit more time for him to make his play, and also be ready for a pass or a rebound.

"I try to help him and he tries to help me.”

Like Podkolzin, defenceman Ty Emberson is feeling a lot more confident heading into the second half of the season, learning more and more about what kind of player he is at the NHL level and how that can help him become a more effective player for the Oilers.

"I think just confidence and making sure that I understand the type of player that I can be and when to make a play and when not to play," he said. "And that's something I talked to [Assistant Coach Mark Stuart] about today is just that there are times to make plays and sometimes there are times not to make plays, and that's the best play you can make. So I think just continuing to build on that, making plays when they're there, but also understanding that it's not a make-or-break play."