BLOG: Erie Otters retire McDavid's jersey number

ERIE, PA – Number 97 to the rafters at Erie Insurance Arena.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid made a detour from his team's four-game road trip on Friday to spend the day in Erie, Pennsylvania – the city he called home for three Ontario Hockey League seasons as an exceptional status, superstar forward for the Otters.

The junior club held a pre-game ceremony for McDavid as they retired his number 97 jersey with a banner unveiling in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 6,700 in attendance.

"A trip down memory lane," McDavid said during his pre-game media availability. "Being back here in Erie, being in the rink, seeing the room, just being in the environment, it's been really fun.

"It means a lot to be recognized for my time here and the great teams that were here."