PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators

Edmonton looks to make it 16 straight victories heading into the NHL All-Star break by earning two points on Saturday afternoon against the Predators

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers look to make it 16 straight victories heading into the NHL All-Star break by earning two points against the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 2:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Perry is set to make his Oilers debut Saturday against Nashville

EDMONTON, AB – “No matter what team you're with, when you're winning hockey games, it feels good and you're enjoying it,” said Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers bench boss couldn’t help but gaze around the ice during Friday afternoon’s practice at Rogers Place and marvel at the atmosphere and the energy that’s engulfed his group over their record-setting 15-game win streak.

With the visit of the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon, Edmonton has a chance to keep those incredible vibes going by reaching 16 consecutive wins – just one shy of the NHL’s record of 17 set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins – as the NHL breaks for the All-Star Game in Toronto after this weekend’s matches.

“No matter if it's a one, two, five, 10 or whatever game streak it is, when you're in an atmosphere of winning hockey games, everyone's just in a good mood and everyone likes coming and being on the ice. You could just see the energy today on the ice. I liked it. It's just contagious.

“One guy feels good about themselves, it spreads to the next guy, and I think everyone's in a pretty good spot.”

Corey speaks to the media ahead of his potential debut Saturday

Forward Corey Perry might’ve been the most excited player on the ice during Friday’s skate even though the 38-year-old has yet to suit up for a game in an Oilers uniform, but that looks set to change on Saturday when the NHL's hottest team in Edmonton welcomes another important addition to their lineup.

Perry is anticipated to make his Oilers debut against the Predators after taking line rushes on the third line with Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod during Friday's practice down in ICE District before the visit from Nashville.

The veteran of 1,273 career NHL games over 19 seasons already feels at home in Edmonton’s dressing room and prepared for his first game wearing Blue & Orange after signing a one-year contract with the club on Monday and spending the past week preparing to make his return to the NHL from a nearly two-month absence.

“You can tell how close they really are,” Perry said, speaking to the culture that’s been created here in Edmonton. “When you're winning 15 in a row, you're going to be a little bit lighter in the dressing room and a little bit happier, but you could really see how close they are and what it means to them and what each person means to each other.

“It's been a warm welcome for me, and I'm just excited to really get down to the nitty-gritty and play hockey, but get to know everybody as well at the same time.”

Coach Knoblauch praised the Peterborough, Ont. product's preparation despite his long layoff from competitive action and believes Perry's ability as one of the hardest forwards to play against in the NHL will translate well onto a line with two speedy and confident forwards in McLeod and Holloway.

"I think he'll add a lot of finishing ability, somebody who's going to be at the net, and I just think he's a very smart hockey player who knows the right play and knows where to be to help those guys," Knoblauch said. "I know he's only played a couple of games and hasn't been on the ice very much, but for the time that he's been out there, he's been making plays. Ryan McLeod's confidence is through the roof right now. He's playing extremely well. I think a smart goal-scoring player like Corey will make it a good line for us."

Kris addresses the media from Rogers Place after Friday's skate

Dylan Holloway was barely four years old and hadn't even learned yet to tie his skates when Perry made his NHL debut at the start of the 2005-06 season with the Anaheim Ducks, but the now 22-year-old is excited to play alongside a player who has plenty of pedigree from lifting the Stanley Cup in 2007 and winning the Rocket Richard and Hart Trophies from the 2010-11 campaign.

Already, some of that veteran experience has proved beneficial to the Calgary product, who's been playing well since his return from a lower-body injury on Jan. 20 in the Battle of Alberta with a goal and assist in three games.

"He's been great so far," Holloway said. "Obviously he's a veteran presence and he's won a Stanley Cup. He's been far in the playoffs a bunch of times, so he brings that kind of leadership and just that veteran presence that is needed to make a long playoff run. I think he'll complement our team very well."

When you play on the same line as someone like Perry, players like Holloway are expecting to get pulled into a few post-whistle scrums.

"I'm down for it. It'll be fun," Holloway said. "As long as he's taking the bigger guy, then I'll get in there."

Dylan talks to the media on Friday following Oilers practice

