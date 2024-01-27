PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators

Forward Corey Perry might’ve been the most excited player on the ice during Friday’s skate even though the 38-year-old has yet to suit up for a game in an Oilers uniform, but that looks set to change on Saturday when the NHL's hottest team in Edmonton welcomes another important addition to their lineup.

Perry is anticipated to make his Oilers debut against the Predators after taking line rushes on the third line with Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod during Friday's practice down in ICE District before the visit from Nashville.

The veteran of 1,273 career NHL games over 19 seasons already feels at home in Edmonton’s dressing room and prepared for his first game wearing Blue & Orange after signing a one-year contract with the club on Monday and spending the past week preparing to make his return to the NHL from a nearly two-month absence.

“You can tell how close they really are,” Perry said, speaking to the culture that’s been created here in Edmonton. “When you're winning 15 in a row, you're going to be a little bit lighter in the dressing room and a little bit happier, but you could really see how close they are and what it means to them and what each person means to each other.

“It's been a warm welcome for me, and I'm just excited to really get down to the nitty-gritty and play hockey, but get to know everybody as well at the same time.”

Coach Knoblauch praised the Peterborough, Ont. product's preparation despite his long layoff from competitive action and believes Perry's ability as one of the hardest forwards to play against in the NHL will translate well onto a line with two speedy and confident forwards in McLeod and Holloway.

"I think he'll add a lot of finishing ability, somebody who's going to be at the net, and I just think he's a very smart hockey player who knows the right play and knows where to be to help those guys," Knoblauch said. "I know he's only played a couple of games and hasn't been on the ice very much, but for the time that he's been out there, he's been making plays. Ryan McLeod's confidence is through the roof right now. He's playing extremely well. I think a smart goal-scoring player like Corey will make it a good line for us."