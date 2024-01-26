PROJECTED LINEUP: Perry expected to make Oilers debut against Predators

The 19-year NHL veteran signed a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000 plus performance bonuses on Monday morning to see out the 2023-24 NHL season with the Oilers and contribute to the club’s push for a sixth Stanley Cup.

“Things have looked really good for not being able to play for a long period of time,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch added. “He was on the ice a little bit skating, but until you're having an NHL practice and doing game-like drills, you never know, but I think he's done really well.

“I haven't followed up with him after practice, but right now, it's looking as if he'll play tomorrow.”

Since arriving in Edmonton, Perry has spent the last week practicing with his new teammates and getting acclimatized to his new surroundings to get up to speed from a two-month absence away from the NHL and begin contributing during his new team’s record-setting win streak of 15 games.

“Practice has been good. Only two real practices and I guess you could say a couple of morning skates, but for the most part I’ve felt okay,” Perry said. “And it's not the same. You can skate all you want by yourself and do all the things, but you get NHL players pushing on you, NHL goalies in the net, and it's a different animal. We'll see where it is tomorrow and go from there.”