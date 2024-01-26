PROJECTED LINEUP: Perry expected to make Oilers debut against Predators

The 38-year-old is anticipated to make his Edmonton debut against Nashville on Saturday after skating alongside McLeod and Holloway on the third line during Friday's practice

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Corey Perry is anticipated to make his Oilers debut on Saturday afternoon when the Blue & Orange host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place in search of their 16th straight victory.

"We'll see what happens tomorrow, but that's the plan," Perry said following Friday's practice. "We'll talk to the coach later and see what it actually is, but I'm excited. It's been a long two months of self-reflection going through a lot of things and I'm just excited to be here.”

Corey speaks to the media ahead of his potential debut Saturday

The 19-year NHL veteran signed a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000 plus performance bonuses on Monday morning to see out the 2023-24 NHL season with the Oilers and contribute to the club’s push for a sixth Stanley Cup.

“Things have looked really good for not being able to play for a long period of time,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch added. “He was on the ice a little bit skating, but until you're having an NHL practice and doing game-like drills, you never know, but I think he's done really well.

“I haven't followed up with him after practice, but right now, it's looking as if he'll play tomorrow.”

Since arriving in Edmonton, Perry has spent the last week practicing with his new teammates and getting acclimatized to his new surroundings to get up to speed from a two-month absence away from the NHL and begin contributing during his new team’s record-setting win streak of 15 games.

“Practice has been good. Only two real practices and I guess you could say a couple of morning skates, but for the most part I’ve felt okay,” Perry said. “And it's not the same. You can skate all you want by yourself and do all the things, but you get NHL players pushing on you, NHL goalies in the net, and it's a different animal. We'll see where it is tomorrow and go from there.”

Kris addresses the media from Rogers Place after Friday's skate

Perry took line rushes at Friday's practice on the third line alongside Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway, who are two young and fast skaters who’ll help him form a solid line with the veteran from a combination of their speed and the renowned tenacity he's developed over his career.

"They can go get the puck and we'll do the rest,” Perry joked. “But I've been talking to them a lot. I talked to them a lot today, especially during practice on different things like what I like to do and what they like to do, and try to get a feel for their game. It's all a learning process right now and trying to take it all in.”

"I think me and Clouder will push the pace a bit, but I think once we get it down low, all three of us can buz around, protect pucks and stuff," added Holloway, who was four years and one month old when Perry made his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks in 2005. "I think all three of us will complement each other pretty well and I'm excited to play with those guys. It should be fun."

As for that edge that Perry has developed on the ice over 1,469 regular-season and playoff games in his career, that isn’t something that just goes away.

“That grit that never leaves,” Perry said. “Once the puck drops, it's 60 minutes and you're trying to win the game. It doesn't matter where it is or what type of game it is, that's been instilled in me from the get-go.”

Dylan talks to the media on Friday following Oilers practice

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Nashville:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

