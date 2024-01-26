PROJECTED LINEUP: Perry expected to make Oilers debut against Predators

Perry took line rushes at Friday's practice on the third line alongside Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway, who are two young and fast skaters who’ll help him form a solid line with the veteran from a combination of their speed and the renowned tenacity he's developed over his career.
"They can go get the puck and we'll do the rest,” Perry joked. “But I've been talking to them a lot. I talked to them a lot today, especially during practice on different things like what I like to do and what they like to do, and try to get a feel for their game. It's all a learning process right now and trying to take it all in.”
"I think me and Clouder will push the pace a bit, but I think once we get it down low, all three of us can buz around, protect pucks and stuff," added Holloway, who was four years and one month old when Perry made his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks in 2005. "I think all three of us will complement each other pretty well and I'm excited to play with those guys. It should be fun."
As for that edge that Perry has developed on the ice over 1,469 regular-season and playoff games in his career, that isn’t something that just goes away.
“That grit that never leaves,” Perry said. “Once the puck drops, it's 60 minutes and you're trying to win the game. It doesn't matter where it is or what type of game it is, that's been instilled in me from the get-go.”