PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Jets

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remembers the long summers early on in his career and having to wait until his sixth NHL season to taste post-season hockey during the inaugural season at Rogers Place in '16-17.
Since the '21-22 season and Edmonton's trip to the Western Conference Final, where they lost in four games to the Colorado Avalanche, the summers have stayed short and they plan to keep it that way – just this time, with the right ending.
In each of the last three seasons, the Oilers have fallen to the eventual Stanley Cup champion (Colorado, Vegas and Florida).
For the Blue & Orange, its leadership group, coaches, and management are more determined than ever to deliver the franchise its sixth title in club history, while a handful of off-season signings, draft picks, and tryouts are expected to inject plenty of competition into Camp as they compete for the remaining spots on the roster.
"It's a lot better," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Early in my career, those long summers started getting old. It's fun when you're a young kid, but I don't want that anymore at this point in my career. I think the playoffs went a little longer, a little later than usual, but that's what we want. We want that every year."
The Oilers begin their pre-season with a home tune-up against the Jets on Sunday needing to dress eight veteran players—a count that can include first-round picks like Sam O'Reilly and Matt Savoie as well.
With 57 players attending Camp (seven goalies, 17 defencemen and 33 forwards) to choose from, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said during his media availability on Saturday that the lineup on Sunday will feature mostly younger prospects and veterans with less NHL experience as the coaching staff and Oilers management try to get a firm grasp on the players they have at their disposal.