PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Jets

EDMONTON, AB – The shorter the summer, the better.

While the Edmonton Oilers would’ve accepted a few extra weeks to recover after fighting to the very end of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, there’s an eagerness and excitement beyond the vaunted sliding doors of the Oilers’ locker room to start again and finish what they came so close to accomplishing last season.

“You get so much motivation and hunger from getting there, and just the steps we took as a team and how much fun we had winning games on that run,” defenceman Brett Kulak recalled following Saturday’s skate at the Downtown Community Arena. “It makes you excited to get back there, so I think everyone’s come back for Training Camp with that motivation and excitement. Everyone's looking good.”

Following the first few days of Training Camp, where the Oilers have begun forming their new identity as players and a team, Edmonton’s process of equipping themselves for another run at the Stanley Cup this season continues Sunday afternoon with the start of an eight-game exhibition slate against the Winnipeg Jets on Fan Day at Rogers Place.

There were 83 days between Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Jun. 27 and the first day of Training Camp on Sept. 18, marking the shortest summer of the players' careers. But for a team with this one that's firmly in its championship window with plenty of veterans, elite talent and the desire to achieve the ultimate goal of lifting the Cup, they wouldn’t want it any other way.

“It's nice when they're short and you're in the prime of your career,” said the 30-year-old Kulak. “You want to play as much hockey as possible, so having a short summer is good.”

"It's sad to see lots of guys go, and over the years, they become big parts of the locker room and things like that. So the change is definitely different, but it is exciting when you get new guys in the room, meet them, and get to know their personalities. They bring new energy to the room."