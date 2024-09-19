BLOG: Emberson embroiled in battle for valuable minutes on Oilers blueline

EDMONTON, AB – Ty Emberson might be one of the new guys in Oil Country, but the 24-year-old doesn’t feel new to the League anymore despite having only 30 career games of NHL experience.

“I think a lot of it is just being able to step into this season knowing that I've played in this League before, and I'm not the new guy in those first couple games,” he said after Wednesday’s fitness testing and medicals at Rogers Place.

For the Eau Claire, WI product, who comes into Training Camp this week with a chance at earning a big role on the blueline for the 2024-25 NHL season, it's a massive difference for the right-shot defenceman that's strengthening his resolve to lock down a highly coveted roster spot with the Oilers, who aim to immediately return to the Stanley Cup Final after last year's defeat in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

“I've played against a lot of these guys and it's just finding my routine, finding my composure and my steps in the right direction,” he added. “Last year, in the first couple of games of my NHL career, I was always trying to find my footing. But I think by the end of last year, I was very confident in my game and who I was.”

Emberson’s two-way toolkit as a strong, physical defenceman who can play on the penalty kill and distribute the puck saw the former captain of the NCAA’s University of Wisconsin Badgers record one goal, nine assists and a minus-four rating in 30 games with San Jose before suffering a lower-body injury that cost him the rest of his rookie NHL season.

"I think just my maturity, my puck play and managing the game," Emberson said. "Obviously, there are times to make plays, and there are times not to make plays, so I think just being able to understand that it's a long game and not every game needs to be won on a specific breakout or neutral-zone pass and that there are different times to make plays. I think just finding consistency in my game. It's one of the hardest jobs in the world, but it's exciting and just finding consistency and understanding who I am as a player and making sure that I can establish myself."