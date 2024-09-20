BLOG: Hyman, Oilers must form new identity despite last season's trip to Final

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman rolled into Rogers Place for the first on-ice skate of Training Camp on Thursday morning a bit behind schedule, but with good reason.

The Hymans celebrated the birth of their third son, Cam, on Wednesday to bring the total amount of players in their family to five. After Thursday's skate, Zach echoed his teammate Mattias Ekholm’s words from last season that they’re going from ‘man-to-man coverage’ to ‘zone defence’ in their house, as the kids now outnumber the adults by a 3-2 margin.

“It's one of the best days of your life,” Hyman told the media on Thursday.

The joy couldn't be greater in the Hyman household at this moment. That feeling is following the winger to this year's Training Camp as he and the Oilers try to move from last season's disappointment in the Stanley Cup Final by getting back there in '24-25 with a new-look Oilers team that boasts much of the same firepower along with the addition of a few high-impact players.

Hyman mentioned he had plenty of run-ins with the Oil Country faithful in the weeks following their Game 7 defeat to the Florida Panthers, who told him about their fond memories of last season's run and their excitement for the coming season.

Those are all aspects that Hyman is looking forward to channelling during the upcoming year, hoping to embed that exuberance into the Oilers' locker room for this coming campaign despite the unfortunate outcome last season.

“Funny enough, it's always positive," he said. "It's never negative in the sense that we didn't win. It's always, ‘Thank you for giving us such an exciting run and something to cheer for’ and ‘We're so super excited about this year.’

"That's really been the message, and I think the key is the excitement for this year. I think that's what you take away."