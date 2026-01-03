PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – Starting 2026 with the injection of some youth into the lineup.

And there’s a good chance both will play on the same line with another rookie on Saturday afternoon.

Following massive individual months of December in the AHL, forwards Quinn Hutson and Isaac Howard will look to showcase their growth with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday when they open up a new year on home ice at Rogers Place with an afternoon tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Based on Friday’s line combinations and comments from Head Coach Kris Knoblauch after practice, both Hutson & Howard are expected to line up on the flanks of Matt Savoie – another NHL rookie who could get a look at centre between the two recent call-ups. Despite the trepidation of placing three relatively new faces in the NHL on a line together, Coach Knoblauch feels more inclined than ever to let the trio of rookies do their thing, considering the momentum that each of them has built in their games this season.

And you can guarantee Hutson and Howard are coming up with renewed confidence.

“I think it's important for me to give them opportunities to succeed, and whether that's offensive zone starts, line matching, or stuff like that just so they're not overwhelmed, there's a lot of positive encouragement for them to make plays,” Knoblauch said.

“There’ll be some reminders of what they need to be thinking about in the defensive side of the game, because I think those two coming from the American League, Hutson and Howard, are on top of their game right now, and we want to have them carry that into our game as much as possible.

“The NHL is different than the AHL, but they have a lot of confidence, and we want to let them play their game.”