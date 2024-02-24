PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB – Fight back (against) the Flames.

An immediate bounce back from a frustrating defeat to the Minnesota Wild on Friday won’t come easy for the Edmonton Oilers, who’ll wrap up back-to-back games at Rogers Place this weekend on Hockey Night in Canada against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.

Edmonton will be looking for a quick response on Saturday against their provincial rivals in their third of four meetings this season following their 4-2 loss to Minnesota last night, where they dominated over the final two periods with a 37-13 shot advantage but couldn’t put it together over the full 60 minutes to come up with the victory.

“I thought it was as flat a first period as we've had,” captain Connor McDavid said.

“Credit to us for getting ourselves going there in the second. I thought were able to generate a little bit of our own momentum and I thought the PK helped with that. Our best period was our third period and we found a way to give up three there, so I thought we were able to build our game and give ourselves a chance, but just didn't come through.”

Edmonton’s penalty kill on the night went 4-for-4 to keep their opponents’ power play off the scoresheet for the first time in eight games, helping limit damage in the opening 40 minutes but also impacting the ice time for the likes of Evander Kane (15:18), Corey Perry (9:00) and Dylan Holloway (9:25), who spent all their time on Friday at even strength.

“I think overall, it was probably 40 out of the 60, but also the first half of the game we had four kills,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “That takes a lot of the rhythm out of our game, especially when our best players aren't on the ice for the penalty kill. It makes it tougher for them to play and for our team get things going."