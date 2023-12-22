PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers

“If you look at all the analytics and things, we're doing a lot and we're controlling most of the games,” said Ryan McLeod, who recorded two goals against his brother Michael on Thursday. “It's just kind of bearing down our chances when we get them and keeping the pucks out of our net. I think just little details like that and we should be able to get on a little run.”

Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier tallied goals for the Devils to give them the lead heading into the second intermission, where Edmonton’s team talk revolved around remaining committed to limiting chances defensively and continuing to control the offensive flow of the game.

“We talked and I think we liked our second. It's just the puck wasn't going in for us,” Adam Erne said. “A couple of unlucky bounces there in the second period and they made some plays. It's a fast, skilled team over there, and they're going to capitalize. I think overall we liked our game, especially the response in the third period, and sticking with the same game plan while not trying to change too much worked out."

McDavid’s patient finish in the opening minutes of the third set off a 69-second stretch for the Oilers where they’d score three goals to completely flip the game script to secure a 6-3 comeback victory that ended their run of three losses in a row.

The captain recorded a goal and assist along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a re-assembled top line with Zach Hyman that boasts some of the strongest metrics in the NHL, with Mattias Ekholm picking up helpers after providing the initial shot that helped produce each of their goals.