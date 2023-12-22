PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers

The Oilers finish back-to-back games on Friday at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers

GettyImages-1445792088
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games on Friday night when they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 5:30 p.m. MT or you can listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers posted a 6-3 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers

NEW YORK, NY – It was looking like it would be the 'same story, different night' for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at the Prudential Center after finding themselves down 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils after 40 minutes.

But staying resilient is what finally got them rewarded in the final frame.

“I feel like we had lots of loose pucks around the net, lots of little plays that could have gone in, and all of a sudden in the third period, they just started going in,” captain Connor McDavid said. “It's a funny game that way, so if you stay with it long enough, you’ll get rewarded and I thought we did that tonight.”

Leading 2-1 to begin the middle frame off goals from Ryan McLeod and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers heavily outshot and outplayed the Devils in the period, recording 18 shots and a 14-6 advantage in scoring chances but failing to find that bounce or extra goal they felt they were owed – a trend that's felt all too common over their three-game losing streak.

Connor talks after Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils

“If you look at all the analytics and things, we're doing a lot and we're controlling most of the games,” said Ryan McLeod, who recorded two goals against his brother Michael on Thursday. “It's just kind of bearing down our chances when we get them and keeping the pucks out of our net. I think just little details like that and we should be able to get on a little run.”

Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier tallied goals for the Devils to give them the lead heading into the second intermission, where Edmonton’s team talk revolved around remaining committed to limiting chances defensively and continuing to control the offensive flow of the game.

“We talked and I think we liked our second. It's just the puck wasn't going in for us,” Adam Erne said. “A couple of unlucky bounces there in the second period and they made some plays. It's a fast, skilled team over there, and they're going to capitalize. I think overall we liked our game, especially the response in the third period, and sticking with the same game plan while not trying to change too much worked out."

McDavid’s patient finish in the opening minutes of the third set off a 69-second stretch for the Oilers where they’d score three goals to completely flip the game script to secure a 6-3 comeback victory that ended their run of three losses in a row.

The captain recorded a goal and assist along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a re-assembled top line with Zach Hyman that boasts some of the strongest metrics in the NHL, with Mattias Ekholm picking up helpers after providing the initial shot that helped produce each of their goals.

Adam speaks after scoring his first Oilers goal on Thursday

"I thought Hyman did a great job all night and Ekky did a great job getting it to the net," Erne said. "It's just kind of sticking with what we were doing and finally, it worked out for us."

After Leon Draisaitl buried an unassisted tally on a beautiful backhand effort, Erne was able to mark his return into the lineup for the first time in nine games by notching his first goal in an Oilers uniform only 47 seconds after Draisaitl extended their advantage to 5-3.

“It's great,” Erne said. “Dad's in the stands, best buddy's in the stands, so it's a good time to get my first one for sure.”

"We only come out here once this year. Usually, I've been around here a lot more playing in the East in the past, so it's definitely special to be able to perform in front of them."

Erne had last suited up for the Oilers on Nov. 28 before getting the nod over Connor Brown in the lineup on Thursday, but had to wait for this opportunity after several factors contributed to his regular omittance from the lineup over the last month.

“We're so happy for him on the bench,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Erne. “It was unfortunate. It was almost a month since his last game, and a couple of things happened. We went on a winning streak. We won eight games in a row, and he was part of not being in the lineup. He also got sick, which held him back from getting back in the lineup maybe a little bit earlier than he did tonight.

Kris talks after the 6-3 win over New Jersey

"But he was ready and good for him. I thought he played a really good game. It was nice to see him score the goal, but I thought he broke up a lot of plays defensively, made some plays breaking the puck out on the wall. Adam played a really good game. That's what we expect from him and he delivered.”

McLeod added Edmonton's sixth on a patient play of his own past the final period's midway mark to secure his two-goal game and the victory over his brother Michael, who helped make it the first-ever game where both McLeods were on the same stat sheet with two assists for the Devils in the loss.

"It's huge," McLeod said. "Tough little road trip that we're on, so it was nice to get that win and get back in the win column for our group. Obviously a good night for both of us [brothers], but I'm glad we came out on top."

Before Thursday, the last time the Oilers had scored four third-period goals to come back to win was at Madison Square Garden last November in a 4-3 win over the Rangers where Evan Bouchard scored twice, Dylan Holloway scored his first NHL goal and Draisaitl ended the game on the power play with 2:02 left.

Netminder Stuart Skinner will start the second half of the back-to-back on Friday after Calvin Pickard stopped 23 shots in the first leg for his second victory this season over the Devils.

Ryan speaks after scoring two goals in Thursday's Oilers victory

GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS

VIDEO

WRITTEN

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Devils 3

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Devils 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Devils (12.21.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Devils
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils (12.21.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils (12.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 1

GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Islanders (12.19.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Islanders
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Islanders (12.19.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Islanders
PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders (12.18.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders
GENE'S BLOG: Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

GENE'S BLOG: Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1 (12.16.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (12.16.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers
PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers (12.16.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (12.16.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers
GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game

BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game