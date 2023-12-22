PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers

"I thought Hyman did a great job all night and Ekky did a great job getting it to the net," Erne said. "It's just kind of sticking with what we were doing and finally, it worked out for us."
After Leon Draisaitl buried an unassisted tally on a beautiful backhand effort, Erne was able to mark his return into the lineup for the first time in nine games by notching his first goal in an Oilers uniform only 47 seconds after Draisaitl extended their advantage to 5-3.
“It's great,” Erne said. “Dad's in the stands, best buddy's in the stands, so it's a good time to get my first one for sure.”
"We only come out here once this year. Usually, I've been around here a lot more playing in the East in the past, so it's definitely special to be able to perform in front of them."
Erne had last suited up for the Oilers on Nov. 28 before getting the nod over Connor Brown in the lineup on Thursday, but had to wait for this opportunity after several factors contributed to his regular omittance from the lineup over the last month.
“We're so happy for him on the bench,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Erne. “It was unfortunate. It was almost a month since his last game, and a couple of things happened. We went on a winning streak. We won eight games in a row, and he was part of not being in the lineup. He also got sick, which held him back from getting back in the lineup maybe a little bit earlier than he did tonight.