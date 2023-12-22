GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Devils 3

NEWARK, NJ – The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the final frame, including three goals in 69 seconds, to defeat the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at the Prudential Center in a 6-3 comeback victory that puts an end to their three-game losing streak.

McDavid notched his 12th goal of the campaign to make it 3-3 just 1:40 into the final period and begin a three-goal stretch for the Oilers in just under a minute, where Leon Draisaitl also added his 14th of the year on an unassisted back-hand snipe before Adam Erne tallied his first goal in a Blue & Orange uniform just 27 seconds later.

Ryan McLeod produced two goals in the victory to outduel his brother Michael, who produced two assists for the Devils, while Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each recorded a goal and an assist.

"Yeah, it's huge," McLeod said of beating his older brother. "Tough little road trip that we're on, so it was nice to get that win and get back in the win column for our group. Obviously a good night for both of us, but I'm glad we came out on top."

Sam Gagner contributed two helpers, and netminder Calvin Pickard made 23 saves on 26 shots to pick up his second victory of the season – both over the Devils.

"Our goaltending has been there when we needed it and I think tonight was a good show of resilience," McDavid said. "You need one of those to snap a losing streak like that."

The Oilers conclude their back-to-back set on Friday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.